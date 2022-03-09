Thursday March 10, 2022

The Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts hosts a faculty talent show every year as a fundraising event, and hilarity always ensues. The Real Faculty of FWAFA will be performed in front of a “live studio audience” at 7pm. In the theater’s lobby, you can also view the FWAFA Faculty Art Show, featuring curated pieces by the art department faculty and staff. Tickets are $5-10 at EventBrite.com.

Friday March 11, 2022

Part swap meet and part custom car show, the Goodguys LMC Truck Spring Lone Star Nationals are in town. Texas Motor Speedway (3545 Lone Star Cir, 817-215-8500) hosts this annual event 8am-3pm Fri-Sun, featuring trucks from 1987 and prior on the first two days and then vehicles from any year on Sunday. Drive the AutoCross course, listen to live bands, browse the manufacturers’ midway, enjoy the kids’ zone, and more. Admission for spectators is $10-25 per day at Good-Guys.com.

Saturday March 12, 2022

From 10am to 4pm Sat-Sun, do some shopping at the 14th Annual Funky Finds Spring Fling at Will Rogers Memorial Center (Amon Carter Exhibit Hall, 3401 W Lancaster Av, 817-392-7469). This popular market features handmade and vintage items from more than 140 makers and pickers. This event is animal-friendly, so bring your pups. There will be raffles benefiting Saving Hope Animal Rescue and CASA of Tarrant County. Whatever your budget, you won’t leave empty-handed as attendees receive swag bags with coupons, products, and samples. This event is free to attend.

Sunday March 13, 2022

In addition to its regular season’s seven productions annually and an all-youth musical group, Theatre Arlington (305 W Main St, 817-275-7661) is branching out into comedy. On the second Sunday of each month, the newly formed comedy troupe at Theatre Arlington presents Theatre Arlington’s Comedy Club, featuring a mix of improv, musical numbers, sketches, and standup. There is no cost to attend. For updates on performance times and performer info, visit TheatreArlington.org.

Monday March 14, 2022

Like tributaries trickling down to the mighty river, caravans of musicians make their way through North Texas each spring en route to SXSW in Austin. If you’re lucky, you’ll catch some up-and-coming out-of-towners playing one-off gigs along the way (#gasmoney). It seems that this year, Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studios (411 E Sycamore St, Denton, @RubberGlovesDentonTX) has wrangled a few. The SXSW Spillover Fest at 8pm features Thelma and the Sleaze (Nashville) and Mark Burgess of the Chameleons (UK), plus Dana (Ohio), Egg Drop Soup (Los Angeles), Godcaster (Philadelphia), Gorgeous Hair (Denton), Gus Englehorn (Quebec), and Waltzer. So Good Vegan will be selling food. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Tuesday March 15, 2022

As part of the Conversations with Women’s Voices of DFW four-night event series, Downtown Cowtown at The Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) presents an evening with former Fort Worth mayor Betsy Price from 7:30pm to 10pm. The guest moderator is local mental health professional Adaire Byerly of Entertainment Mindframe (EntertainmentMindframe.com). The final event of the series will be on Tue, Apr 12, with Krys Boyd of Think from KERA/NPR. Tickets are $35 at OuthouseTickets.com.

Wednesday March 16, 2022

Daily at 1pm thru Fri, take the kids to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) for Spring Break at the Carter. This year’s theme is “raising our voices” and includes creating art projects, hearing inspirational stories, playing gallery games, sharing ideas, speaking up about things that matter, and more. This event is free, and all ages are welcome. Each day, different community artists will lead the various projects. To see what each day holds, check out the event pages at Facebook.com/TheAmonCarter/Events.