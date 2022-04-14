Sunday Funday is always a brunch-able occasion. With this Sunday being Easter, you best make a reservation while you still can. Well, why are you waiting? Chop, chop.

1.) B&B Butchers (5212 Marathon Av, 817-737-5212) has its regular brunch menu available 10am-3pm Sun with live music by Big Mike Richardson. For reservations, call the restaurant or visit OpenTable.com. For those celebrating at home, The Butcher Shop has ready-to-roast or precooked entrees, sides, and desserts that can be ordered thru 11am Sat at BBButchers.com for pickup 10am-4pm Fri-Sun. (Note: A 24-hour notice is required.)

2.) For those celebrating at home, Central Market stores in Fort Worth (4651 W Fwy, 817-989-4700) and Southlake (1425 E Southlake Blvd, 817-310-5600) offer complete meals, prepared entrees, and sides for Passover and Easter season. Orders can be placed now through 6pm Thu, but you can also walk in and pick up a few a la carte dishes from the Chef’s Case at each store on your trip in for bakery items, candles, seasonal floral arrangements, and more. Order now at CentralMarket.com/Easter or call the store(s).

3.) With locations in Colleyville (5220 Hwy 121, 817-482-5030) and Watauga (5901 Watauga Rd, 817-656-0080), Chef Point Cafe has a special menu for Sunday. Check it out at ChefPointCafe.org/Easter-Menu. Everything sounds yummy, but I feel like everything I need is in the $37 Bloody Best Bloody Mary featured on the Food Network. “Our signature Bloody Mary includes our Sexy Chicken Tender, a Nolan Ryan Slider, waffle fries, grilled shrimp, jalapeno pepper, pickle spear, and bacon.” Right?

4.) If Tex-Mex is more your speed, El Patio (4400 E Hwy 121, Lewisville, 972-410-2096) has an all-you-can-eat Easter Brunch by Chef Salvador 10am-3pm Sun, featuring an omelet station, Southwest salmon, brisket enchiladas, chicken mole, a dessert bar, and more, plus the Easter Bunny will be on hand for pictures. Tickets are $25 for adults and $14 for kids. Reservations are encouraged. To book a table, email Info@ElPatioMexTex.com.

5.) Let’s not forget that this Friday also marks the beginning of a Jewish holiday. Finding quality house-made items for their Seder table can be challenging for North Texas families who celebrate Passover. Following a recipe passed down through the family, the father/son team of Rick and Ryan Oruch at Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill (4017 Preston Rd, Ste 530, Plano, 972-473-2722) is making gefilte fish for Passover this year. “While younger generations only know the processed product from companies like Manischewitz, older generations remember great gefilte fish balls or loaves made by their grandmothers.” A limited quantity of Sea Breeze gefilte fish will be sold in 3-oz portions for $4.50 each. Call ASAP to check on availability and place your order for pickup Thu-Sat.

6.) Hotel Drover (200 Mule Alley Dr, 817-755-5557) invites you to “hop on down” to its 97 West Kitchen & Bar, Lobby Bar, or Veranda Bar from Thu thru Wed, Apr 20, to try a Buckin’ Bunny. This hand-crafted cocktail is made with Blackland Gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, Luxardo Cherry Liquor, and Liqueur de Violette, with a Peep on top.

7.) If you’d like a little bocce or bowling with your brunch, head to Pinstripes (5001 Trailhead Bend Way, 682-352-0808) 10am-3pm Sun. The Easter brunch buffet includes a carving station, waffle station, a sweets table, and more, plus bottomless mimosas and Aperol spritzes. The Easter Bunny will make a special appearance to hand out treats and take pictures with the kids. The cost is $27 for adults, $12 for children 6 to 12, and free for kids 5 and under.

8.) Finally, it’s worth noting that Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck are helping families in need this Easter by hosting a free ham giveaway 11am-2pm Thu at The Honey Baked Ham Company (4201 S Cooper St, Ste 71, Arlington, 817-465-1800). Gift cards will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. DeDe McGuire and Jade “Lady Jade” Burrowes of the nationally syndicated radio show DeDe in the Morning and Dallas radio personalities Cat Daddy and Slim Thousand will be making special appearances.