But first, Passover. After temporarily closing to make repairs after gunfire damaged the facilities during a hostage situation earlier in the year, Congregation Beth Israel (6100 Pleasant Run Rd, Colleyville, 817-581-5500) had a reconsecration ceremony last week and has reopened just in time for Passover. Free services include Erev Passover 5pm Fri and Passover Festival Service 10am Sat. There is also the CBI Second Night Sedar dinner 5:30pm Sat. Tickets are $43 per adult, $28 for youth (ages 5 to 12), and $5 for children ages 5 and under at CongregationBethIsrael.org.

Those who view this Sunday as Resurrection Day know that it’s time to break out your Sunday best and some white shoes — if you were raised right, you know what I mean — and occupy a pew at church. As most modern congregations have a great social media presence, a simple search through Facebook events will lead you to a service near you. CongregationBethIsrael.org.

For example, our neighbors at Fellowship Church (508 Carroll St, 972-471-5700) have Easter services at 9:30am and 11am Sun. You can also stream services or find info on its other campuses in Dallas, Frisco, Grapevine, or Hawkins/Allasco Ranch at FellowshipChurch.com. Easter weekend kicks off at 7pm Fri at Good Friday at the Park at Kylde Warren Park (2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas), featuring a message from Pastor Ed Young, music, kids’ activities, and food trucks.

There are free community activities for Easter all over North Texas. There are enough hidden eggs in Fort Worth and Arlington alone that you can just load up the kids, pack some juice boxes, and do your own #EasterEggCrawl Saturday. I’ll sort them out for you by the time of day. Here we go.

On the Hunt

10am, Fort Worth: the Easter Egg Hunt & Petting Zoo at First Baptist Church (Trails Campus, 9208 Trammel Davis Rd, 817-282-3628) and Medji Temple #45 Shriner’s Easter Egg Hunt at Sycamore Park (2401 E Rosedale St, @Medji45).

10am, Arlington: Easter Eggstravaganza at All Saints Lutheran Church (4325 SW Green Oaks Blvd, 817-483-1631); Easter Egg Hunt at City Chapel (4015 W I-20, 817-561-1295); and Egg Hunt Extravaganza at Trinity United Methodist Church (1200 W Green Oaks Blvd, 817-274-1345).

11am, Arlington: Easter Egg Hunt & Family Picnic at First United Methodist Church (313 N Center St, 817-274-2571) and Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt at Revive Church (1221 S Center St, 682-323-4659).

1pm, Arlington: Community Easter Egg Hunt at Big Dreams Ryderz (6500 S Cooper St, @BDRMotherChapter).

2pm, Fort Worth: Easter Egg Hunt at Cowboy Church of Tarrant County (1685 Lacy Dr, 817-709-4359).

At noon Sat in The Colony, Lava Cantina (5805 Grandscape Blvd, 214-618-6893) has an Easter egg hunt that includes a screening of the 2018 live-action/computer-animated family comedy film Peter Rabbit (based on the Beatrix Potter character of the same name) beforehand. Admission is free. Plus, kids’ meals are $2 off during the movie.

Speaking of the rabbits, the Easter Bunny is here to help create those special memories of your terrified children on the lap of a giant furry beast. Good luck with that. Tanger Outlets (15853 N Fwy, 817-464-5400) hosts Spring Photos & Easter Bunny Moments noon-5pm Fri-Sat. For pricing and a time slot, go to LavenderPathways.com.

Cabela’s (12901 Cabela Dr, 817-337-2410) is doing its annual bunny pics 11am-3pm Sun with packages starting at $15. Reservations are available at Cabelas.com/Easter.

For most adults, Easter means brunch. On Sunday, Lava Cantina also has a live jazz brunch 10am-2pm, featuring an extensive list of from-scratch items served buffet-style. The cost is $29 per adult and $15 for kids (12 years old and under). Plus, there will be a visit from the Easter Bunny. (Read about more Easter Brunch ideas in last week’s Big Ticket at FWWeekly.com or in this issue’s Eats & Drinks section.)

However, the adult fun starts sooner than Sunday. At 5pm Fri, Muy Frio Margaritas (3613 W Vickery Blvd, Ste 109, 817-238-3386) hosts a Dulce Easter Candy-Themed Charcuterie-With-Me Class taught by Queso+Carne (@QuesoCarneBoxDelivery). The registration fee is $45 at MuyFrioMargaritas.com and includes all the supplies for the sweet Easter charcuterie box and a mini-flight of Muy Frio drinks.