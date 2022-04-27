Thursday April 28, 2022

Thoroughbred racing season starts today, and as they say at Lone Star Park, “The horses are ready — are you?” If the answer is “yes,” then head to the Lone Star Park Grandstand (1000 Lone Star Pkwy, Grand Prairie, 972-263-7223) for the 25th Annual Opening Night Celebration 6:30pm-10:30pm. General admission is $5, and parking is free. Elvis tribute artist Kraig Parker of Elvis: The King Is in the House will be performing in the Courtyard of Champions out front. The gates open at 4:30pm, and the first of nine live races is at 6:35pm.

Friday April 29, 2022

Casa Manana presents Disney Descendants: The Musical at 7pm today; 1pm and 5pm Sat; 3pm Sun; 1pm and 5pm Sat, May 7; and 11am and 3pm Sun, May 8. Based on the popular Disney Channel original movie, “Descendants is a brand-new musical comedy featuring the beloved characters and hit songs from the films! In the present-day kingdom of Auradon, all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the evilest villains.” This show is suitable for all audiences. Tickets start at $19 at CasaManana.org.

Saturday April 30, 2022

Enjoy light snacks and sips while shopping from small businesses like Cake Pops by Allie, Elle Vee Boutique, Steel City Pops, and more from all around North Texas at the Spring Break Pop-Up at Lemongrass Salon (1612 S University Dr, Ste 436, 817-332-1155) noon-4pm. The salon will have a braid bar and makeup touches station, plus attendees will receive 20% off all AVEDA products.

Sunday May 1, 2022

Car lovers, it’s time to rev your engines. The 50th Annual Pate Swap Meet is back at Texas Motor Speedway (3545 Lone Star Cir, 817-215-8500) 10am-5pm Thu-Sun. “The three-day event, encompassing an average of 8,700 vendor spaces, is host to everything automobile, motorcycle, and transportation-related. Visitors can admire and shop for various automobilia, including accessories, antique and collector cars, parts, street rods, and many hard-to-find and vintage items.” This event is free to attend, and parking is only $5.

Monday May 2, 2022

Leaves Book & Tea Shop (120 St. Louis Av, Ste 101) is partnering with neighboring business The Table (120 St. Louis Av, Ste 103-B, 682-703-1092) for a new monthly book club focused on cookbooks. For the May Cookbook Club, pick up a copy of the new title Fix Me a Plate by Fort Worth author/caterer Scotty Scott of the popular social media page Cook Drank Eat. Pick a recipe to cook, then bring your dish to share with the group at a potluck-style dinner 6:30pm-8pm at The Table. The book can be purchased at Bookshop.org for $21.99 or in-store at Leaves. Event tickets are $12 at Leaves-Book-and-Tea-Shop.Square.Site and include soft drinks or wine, plus plates and utensils.

Tuesday May 3, 2022

Veteran comedian J.J. Williamson, best known from the K-104 syndicated show Dee Dee in the Morning, hosts a weekly comedy open-mic night called Sippin’ & Trippin’ 7pm-10pm every Tuesday rotating between Addison Improv (4980 Beltline Rd, Ste 250, 866-468-3399) and Arlington Improv (309 Curtis Mathes Way, Ste 147, 817-635-5555). This week, he’s in Addison. Williamson performs live, shows videos reviewing trending social media topics, and often features guest comedians and celebrities. DJ BMW provides the comedy, music, and movie clips, plus coordinates a “weekly karaoke versus battle.” (To get on the battle list, call 469-588-7700.) The cover charge is $20 at the door.

Wednesday May 4, 2022

For one night only, Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, 817-212-4280) hosts The British Invasion — Live on Stage, an immersive, multimedia concert at 7:30pm featuring songs from the era when The Beatles rocked and shocked America via The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964. “From the producers of The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The British Invasion — Live on Stage will showcase the music and how it impacted art, fashion, and literature, changing the very essence of pop culture and redirecting history. Featuring an all-live band with huge projection period photos along with original film footage, the show will focus on British music that dominated the charts and the airwaves with bands such as Manfred Mann, The Searchers, Gerry & The Pacemakers, The Zombies, Freddie & The Dreamers, and Herman’s Hermits along with dozens more.” Tickets start at $29 at TheBritishInvationLive.com.