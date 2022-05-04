Thursday May 5, 2022

For its 50th anniversary, Mayfest (Trinity Park, 2401 University Dr, 817-332-1055) welcomes patrons to attend for free today 3:30pm-9pm. Then 3:30pm-10pm Fri, 10am-10pm Sat, and 11am-7pm Sun, tickets are $7-12 at Mayfest.org. Entertainment includes an art and gift market, attractions like Twiggy the Water-Skiing Squirrel, a beer and wine garden, a children’s area, food and beverage booths, an expanded carnival midway, and live music on three community stages, plus the annual fun run. For artist and performer info and other updates, follow Facebook.com/Mayfest.

Friday May 6, 2022

Online shopping hub Support HerStory (Linktr.ee/SupportHerStory) was started mid-pandemic to help women-led businesses through the rough patch by connecting them directly with new customers for their products. Since its launch, it now supports more than 100 female-founded companies. Shops at Clearfork (5188 Monahans Av, 817-985-3773) is the local location for one of its Mother’s Day Pop-Ups 11am-6pm today and Sat and 10:30am-3:30pm Sun. Along with being able to #ShopSmall with curated brands like Malibu Apothecary, you will hear live music and enjoy a photobooth with a balloon garland for “Instagram-able moments.” Women-led small businesses in Ukraine will receive 10% of the proceeds from your purchases. There is no cost to attend, but RSVP is requested at SCFMothersDayPopUp.SplashHat.com. (For more Mother’s Day ideas, see ATE DAY8 A WEEK in the Eats & Drinks section of this issue.)

Saturday May 7, 2022

If your kids are into bike-racing video games or watching BMX on television, maybe it’s time to introduce them to some IRL fun at Village Creek Motocross (4840 Shelby Rd, Everman, 817-572-7713). For information on classes — costing $20-30 — visit VillageCreekMX.com. Except for race weekends, daily practice sessions are available every Sunday on the Village Creek main track, mini-X track, and trails. Plus, you can do night practice under the stadium lights every Tuesday and Thursday thru Oct 31. This weekend, there are races, so you can check things out at Round 3 of the Cross Town Series 6pm Sat. Spectator tickets are $10 at the gate, which opens at 2pm.

Sunday May 8, 2022

The Fairmount Neighborhood Association (@HistoricFairmount) is hosting its 40th Annual Fairmount Tour of Historic Homes noon-5pm Sat and noon-4pm today, with the proceeds benefiting the neighborhood’s arts programs and improvements to the infrastructure, including parks and schools. “Our neighborhood is ready to see you all in person, in the houses, and offer you an awesome experience in 2022. Bring your mom, your dad, your friends — we want to see you all come celebrate this amazing historic district and the great houses and people in it.” The meet-up point for the tour is SiNaCa Studios (1013 W Magnolia Av, 817-899-0024). Tickets are $15 for adults and children 12 and older at HistoricFairmount.com/Home-Tour.

Monday May 9, 2022

With live music most nights, you can pre-party at Tulips FTW with incredible happy hour prices 4pm-7pm Mon-Fri. Offers include $7 house cocktails, $4 domestics (16 oz), $4 wells, and $2 off draft beers. For upcoming event information, musical and otherwise, keep an eye on Facebook.com/TulipsFTW/events.

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Two organizations, Texas Cellos and the TCU Cello Ensemble, are combining forces for dual joint performances called Texas Cellos Cellobrations. At 7:30pm in the Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St, Dallas, 214-671-1450), local cellists will perform music by The Beatles, Faure, Durufle, Kuipers, Mancini, Mendelssohn, and Rachmaninov. Tickets are $24-44 at TicketDFW.com. There will also be a free concert 6pm Sun at the Van Cliburn Hall (TCU Music Center, 2900 W Lowden St, 817-257-7000).

Wednesday May 11, 2022

While you’re patiently awaiting the return of Stranger Things (Fri, May 27, on Netflix — woo-hoo!), treat yourself to some vintage game-play at RetroBution Games (6251 Granbury Rd, 682-499-6662). Every Wednesday 5:30pm-9pm, it’s Dungeons & Dragons Night. This weekly event is beginner-friendly, and if you need a starter set, you’ll receive 15% off. There is no entry fee to play.