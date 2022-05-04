Thanks to the early 20th-century efforts of Anna Jarvis, who organized the first such celebration at a church in West Virginia, we celebrate Mother’s Day in America on the second Sunday of May. Faith-based events still lead the way in honoring Mom, like Oasis Church (801 S Collins St, Arlington, 817-274-1962) with its $15 Mother’s Day Brunch 10:30am-12:30pm Sat, but the service industry is hosting its fair share of happenings too. Here are eight fantastic Mother’s Day choices ranging from coffee and tea to arts and crafts, plus brunch ideas both sexy and kid-friendly.

1.) For $35 per person, support area femme-led coffee and tea houses at the third annual C.A.T. (Coffee and Tea) Crawl and enjoy five signature drinks available only to “crawlers” Fri-Sat. Times vary, so check the hours for each business before heading there. At Arcadia Coffee (326 Bryan Av, @Arcadia.Coffee), with Carrie Collins at the helm, receive the Don’t Be a Prick sparkling lemonade made with prickly pears or the Hazy Daze Latte made with Bergamot vanilla syrup and oat milk. Then at Mia Moss’ shop Black Coffee (1417 Vaughn Blvd, 817-782-9867), have a Give Her Flowers, a cherry blossom whipped cream-topped Sakura matcha latte, or a Give Her a Break watermelon spritzer. At Cherry Coffee Shop (1121 W Magnolia Av, 817-330-4301) by owner Katherine Morris, try the Nala’s Cub made with tamarind ginger syrup, Cascara tea concentrate, milk, and mint leaves or a Blue Ivy lime Jarritos with blueberry syrup, uncut cold brew, and activated basil. Tina Howard of Leaves Book & Tea Shop (120 St. Louis Av, Ste 101, 682-233-4832) is serving a strawberry matcha latte with Sencha iced tea, matcha, strawberry compote, and milk, and Taste of Summer, a sparkling mint tea with lemonade, mango simple syrup, and a rim of Halo del Santo spicy salt. And, finally, see Janice Dottie Townsend at Roots Coffeehouse (400 Bryan Av, 817-349-8059) and try a baklava cream top cold brew with pistachio/honey-infused cream and a garnish of pistachio brittle or a Rosie Cat tea latte featuring roobios tea, house-made rose/almond syrup, and milk. Once you purchase your ticket at RootsCoffeeShop.com, a map and further instructions will be emailed.

2.) If your mom is like mine, she would love to do some arts and crafts with you at Kendall Davis Clay (305 W Daggett St, Ste 105, 214-394-1653) and keep some new kitchen decor as a reminder of your time together. Workshops start at $85 per person, and registration would make a lovely gift. All supplies are provided for the projects. “Feel free to bring in inspiration photos and sketches but not necessary.” You can also schedule a private class for your family/gang/posse for $85 per person with a six-person minimum. Your pieces will be fired and glazed after class and returned in three weeks. Wine is available for purchase from The Holly next door for sipping during class. Sign up at KendallDavisClay.com.

3.) If your sexy mom is a lot cooler than mine, take her to El Chingon (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 100, 817-870-9997). “Say ‘te amo’ to Mom this Mother’s Day. Your badass mamma deserves a badass meal. El Chingon will celebrate mothers with special brunch offerings, a dinner show, and signature cocktails and mimosas available exclusively 11am-3pm Sun and on Mexican Mother’s Day [Tue] 8pm-10pm.” The Sunday menu includes a paleta tower and two brunch items for $125 or a mimosa tower and two brunch items for $75. On Tuesday, offerings include a paleta tower and two taco flights for $125 and frozen Rum to Mamma drinks (made with coconut rum and a Tajin rim) for $11. There will also be a three-course Taste of Guadalajara dinner for two for $119 with (or $85 without) a bottle of wine. For tickets, go to GBOD.TicketSauce.com.

4.) You could also take the aforementioned cool mom to Hooters. With 19 area locations, including Downtown Fort Worth (150 Throckmorton St, Ste 132, 817-810-9414) and Arlington (1511 N Collins St, 817-265-3861), the original American wing joint invites all guests to celebrate Mom with 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of any 10 wings on Sunday in honor of Mother’s Day. The offer is dine-in only, so “it’s the perfect time to give back to all special moms in your life with a visit to Hooters.” After all, what mom doesn’t want to go to Hooters?

5.) With eight locations in North Texas, including Flower Mound (2628 Long Prairie Rd, Ste 100, 972-899-1630), Mansfield (581 W Debbie Ln, 817-225-2094), and Southlake (2750 E Southlake Blvd, Ste 130, 817-748-0456), Fish City Grill will celebrate moms Sunday with a fish special and a discounted specialty drink. The featured items include Kalamata-crusted Alaskan halibut for $28.99 and watermelon margaritas for $9.

6.) Not only will The Fitzgerald (6115 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-349-9245) be open at 10am Sun serving its full lunch menu, but it will also serve brunch items for the first time for Mother’s Day. Every day this week, The Fitzgerald will reveal a new brunch item. For example, in the first brunch-dish reveal recently, the new Westside eatery/lounge presented its shrimp and grits breakfast with two eggs and green chile cheddar grits topped with chorizo cream sauce. I’m in! See more reveals on Facebook.com/EatatFitz or EatatFitz.com.

7.) Pan-Latin flavors are complemented by drinks on the Bebidas menu at the Dia de las Madres Bottomless Brunch at Toro Toro Steakhouse (200 Main St, Ste B, 817-975-9895) 10am-3pm Sun. Selections include traditional mimosas, mango mimosas, Mimosa Misterioso, Mayo Mimosa, michelada, Bloody Mary, and a Bloody Maria. “Treat the mom in your life to a colorful spread of vibrant hues and bold flavors with brunch stations throughout the restaurant.” For $69 per guest, enjoy a ceviche station featuring Hamachi Tiradito, Ahi Amarillo Ceviche, and Shrimp Cocktail Aguachile; a grilled station offering Wagyu medallions, duck confit tacos, grilled salmon, and prawns; a custom omelet station; and a dessert station with chocolate cake, macarons, and a three-corn cake created by Chef Richard Sandoval and his grandmother. “Made with a hibiscus-mezcal reduction and topped with almonds and a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream, this dessert has a special meaning to Toro Toro this Mother’s Day.” For reservations, call the restaurant or visit OpenTable.com.

8.) Finally, how about brunch and a drag show for Mom? Along with bingo, burlesque, and fantasy drag shows, the Drag-With-Me Drag Brunch is hosted every Sat-Sun at 11am and noon at The Sleeping Panther Bar & Entertainment Venue (1000 Houston St, 817-946-2295). All ages are welcome at brunch shows. Admission is $30 per person and includes your seat and brunch. Drinks are purchased separately at the full bar. Purchase tickets at SleepingPanther.live or call 817-946-2295. (NOTE: In this week’s print publication, we cited Patrick Miklyes’ website by mistake. Drag-With-Me show tickets are at SleepingPanther.live. For Mikyles’ shows, visit PatrickMiklyesPresents.com.)