Thursday May 19, 2022

The City of Watauga invites you to check out their fair city at the annual Watauga Fest at Capp Smith Park (5800 Robin Dr, 817-514-5828) 5pm-10pm today and Fri, 10am-10pm Sat, and noon-10pm Sun. Live entertainment will be provided by local cover bands In Halen (Van Halen tribute), Incognito (classic rock and dance covers), and Metal Shop (they play, uh, metal!). While this event is free to attend, bring some spending money for the carnival rides, games, and food vendors. For more information, follow Facebook.com/WataugaRec.

Friday May 20, 2022

See acrobats, contortionists, jugglers, and more at Under the Big Top at The Lot Downtown (110 S Main St, Mansfield, 817-225-6840) at 8pm. This event is outdoors, and you’re welcome to bring a blanket, lawn chairs, and refreshments. Doors open at 7pm, and the show is 8pm-9:30pm. Tickets are $5 on EventBrite.com.

Saturday May 21, 2022

From 2pm to closing time Fri-Sun, tattoo lovers from around the world will convene in Dallas around Elm Street Tattoos (2811 Elm St, 214-653-1392), including Heart in Hand Gallery (2614 Elm St, Ste 120, 469-776-5667) and Trees (2709 Elm St, 214-741-1122), for the annual Elm Street Music & Tattoo Festival (ElmStreetTattoo.com). View art displays, shop from vendors, hear music by mystery artists — follow Trees on Facebook for updates — and schedule time with guest tattoo artists for your new ink. Greg Christian, Tommy Montoya, Cindy Burmeister, and many more stars are scheduled to attend. Tickets are $15 at AXS.com.

Sunday May 22, 2022

As you’re well aware, this year’s PBR World Finals: Unleash the Beast have been taking place at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000), and the final competitions are 7:45pm Thu-Sat and 8:45am Sun. For the “toughest eight seconds in sports,” the PBR pits the most rugged riders against the baddest bulls. “Unleash the Beast brings 750 tons of dirt, 65 tons of steer, and 25 tons of steel. Each rider faces all of that weight as he competes to qualify for the PBR World Finals, where the winner will walk away with $1 million and the coveted gold belt buckle.” (PBR also brings a ton of great music with it. Read more about that in Crosstown Sounds on FWWeekly.com.)

Monday May 23, 2022

Are you ready to relax, unwind, and unplug? Apparently, Jack White is. If you’re headed to The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 214-978-4888) at 8pm to see Jack White: The Supply Chain Issues Tour, know that it is a “phone-free show.” You read that correctly. No phones will be allowed in the performance space for an “unplugged, real-life experience.” How does this work? Staff will help you secure your phone in a lockable pouch that you keep with you. If you have an urgent need to use your phone — or to jump on your social media (you addict!) — there are designated phone use areas in the lobby and concourse. For more details, check out the event page at Facebook.com/LiveNation.

Tuesday May 24, 2022

It’s Troma Tuesday at Downtown Cowtown at The Isis (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390). Hosted by the Movie Mutant (@MovieMutant), see the 1981 film Graduation Day at 8pm. “A masked killer begins murdering students on the school track team after a track runner dies upon completion of a 30-second 200-meter race.” There will be movie-themed cocktails available for purchase in the lounge. You must be at least 18 years old to enjoy this campy horror flick in this newly restored 500-seat theatre. Admission is free.

Wednesday May 25, 2022

If you’re worried about the teacher asking you what you did with your summer vacation during #BacktoSchool this fall, today is your day. Ease your troubled mind with fresh event ideas, food and cocktail offerings, and everything else the Weekly writers come up with in our Summer 2022 Edition that hits the stands today. To submit event listings or get in touch with an account executive about ad space, please email Marketing@FWWeekly.com as soon as you can. We go to press on Mon, May 23, for this special issue.