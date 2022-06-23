For 25 years, the Mimir Chamber Music Festival has brought world-class ensembles to TCU for two weeks of performances and educational programs. After two years of virtual programming due to COVID-19, Mimir returns with in-person recitals at TCU’s PepsiCo Recital Hall and the Kimbell Art Museum.

“This is a big year for us,” said Curt Thompson, Mimir co-founder and executive director. “We are opening up with some new artists. We’ve added a concert and now have six faculty concerts planned.”

The Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet and renowned pianist Alessio Bax headline the opening week of concerts. The donor-supported Mimir Emerging Artist program will feature three student ensembles who will be given the chance to perform during the festival and who will receive intensive coaching sessions by guest artists. Guest artists this year include New York City’s Horszowski Trio, concert pianist John Novacek, and Nashville Symphony concertmaster Jun Iwasaki, in addition to Pacifica and Bax.

“From the very beginning of this festival in the summer of 1998, we have had a balanced mission of bringing the finest chamber music performances to Fort Worth alongside an educational component of equal caliber,” Thompson said. “This is as much a family reunion as anything else.” — Edward Brown

Mimir Chamber Music Festival runs Mon, Jun 27, thru Thu, Jul 7, at TCU’s PepsiCo Recital Hall, 2800 S University Dr, 817-257-7232, and the Renzo Piano Pavilion at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-332-8451. $10-35. MimirFestival.org.