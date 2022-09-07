Thursday September 8, 2022

Those with a serious interest in ornithology will want to attend the free general meeting of the Fort Worth Audubon Society 7pm-9pm at the UNT Health Science Center (3500 Camp Bowie Blvd, Everett Hall, Rm 100, @fwas.org). Guest speaker Dr. Tania Homanyoun’s topic is Lights Out, Texas: Safer Skies for Migrating. To help birds safely journey south, the Lights Out, Texas campaign encourages Texans to “turn off or dim lights 11pm-6am each night during migration season thru the end of November. Artificial lights at night can disorient birds, even causing them to crash.” For ways you can help during peak migration — today thru Thu, Oct 29 — visit TX.Audubon.org/UrbanConservation/Lights-Out-Texas. You can also sign up for migration alerts about heavier days at Birdcast.info/Lights-Out.

Friday September 9, 2022

Magnolia at the Modern — an ongoing series featuring critically acclaimed films screened in the auditorium of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) — screens Good Boss this weekend. Básculas Blanco, a company producing industrial scales in a provincial Spanish town, awaits the imminent visit from the committee that decides whether or not they merit a local Business Excellence award. Prepping his employees for the upcoming visit, company proprietor Blanco (Javier Bardem) pulls out all the stops and crosses every imaginable line in the process. Showtimes are 3:45pm, 6pm, and 8:15pm today, 5pm Sat, and 11:45am, 2pm, and 4:15pm Sun. The film runs for 120 minutes and is in Spanish with English subtitles. Tickets are $10.

Saturday September 10, 2022

Head to the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933) 6pm-10pm for Party on the Porch. In celebration of the closing weekend of Sargent, Whistler, and Venetian Glass: American Artist and the Magic of Murano, enjoy art-making activities, explore the gallery during extended hours, and hear live music by Grammy-nominated country artist Brent Cobb. There is no cost to attend, but you will need a ticket. Download your free tickets at CarterMuseum.org/Events/Party-Porch-2022.

Sunday September 11, 2022

Now the end is near, and so I face that final curtain … wait, wrong blurb (see: below). For real, though, the end is here. Tonight at midnight, the ballot closes for the readers’ choice portion of Best Of 2022 voting. Vote now at FWWeekly.com/Best-Of-Ballot-2022. (Business owners, if you’re just now catching wind of this, never fear. As it’s limited to one ballot per person, there’s still time to rally your audience to vote for you. For questions, comments, concerns, and — dare I say it? — ad buys, please email Marketing@fwweekly.com.)

Monday September 12, 2022

Regrets, don’t have a few. Go ahead and secure your tickets to see My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra at Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272) right now. This popular musical revue tours nationally and is hailed as having “powerful music, superb arrangements, classy style, and easy-going comedy” and is suitable for most audiences. Showtimes are 7pm Fri, 2pm and 8pm Sat, 2pm Sun, 7:30pm Tue-Thu, Sep 15, and 7:30pm Sat-Sun, Sep 16-17. Tickets start at $15 at CasaManana.org/MyWay.

Tuesday September 13, 2022

Fantasy author Bonnie Jo Stufflebeam, a native Texan, will be at independent bookshop Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences (221 W Hickory St, Denton, 940-808-0530) 6pm-8pm to sign her books Where You Linger & Other Stories and the newly released Glorious Fiends. In the new book, when infamous hot mess vampire Roxanne resurrects her deceased best friends, she’s confronted by a dream-dwelling Guardian of the Underworld, who demands that she replace them in his afterlife with three equally nefarious creatures or he’ll drag her there instead. Purchase Glorious Fiends for $14.99 (paperback) in-store today or preorder at UnderlandPress.com/Fiends.