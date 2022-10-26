Thursday, October 27

Take a stroll through Downtown Arlington with the young professionals of the Arlington Chamber of Commerce on a free Ghost Tour starting at 4pm at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, 817-275-2613). That’s where you’ll hear about Fred the ghost and check out two iconic murals. Then, you’ll proceed down Center Street to the train tracks and gather on the abandoned depot ramp to talk about a gunfight that killed two men and a horse. After two other haunted stops, the group will head to the Grease Monkey (200 N Mesquite St, Ste 103, 817-665-5454) for happy hour. Wear comfortable shoes and bring your own bottled water.

Friday, October 28

Cirque du Horror aims to take you on a musical journey to a time and place “where sideshows and gypsy carnivals traveled the countryside performing where they could, often on grassy clearings just outside of town, right before the deep, dark woods.” Appropriate for the entire family, this Halloween production includes dance, poetry, and short stories, with music by Denton composer David J. Pierce, all meant to raise the hair on the back of your neck. Shows are at 8pm tonight, 4pm or 9pm Sat, and 5:30pm Sun at the big tent in the parking lot across from Miss Angeline’s (126 E Oak St, @CirqueduHorror). Tickets are $20 on Prekindle.com.

Saturday, October 29

Join Artes de la Rosa’s Cultural Center for the Arts (1440 N Main St, 817-624-8333) 10am-4pm for the annual Día de Los Muertos en Fort Worth Celebration Parade & Festival. From 10am to 11am, the parade will wind its way from N Main Street and Central Avenue through the Stockyards to Marine Park (303 NW 20th St), where the festival will include food, visual artists, face painting, mariachis, Ballet Folklorico, opera, and more from 11am to 4pm. All are encouraged to wear traditional Día de Los Muertos attire. To learn more about the festivities and how to participate, visit ArtesDeLaRosa.org.

Sunday, October 30

At the annual MoMo Festival at Levitt Pavilion (100 W Abram St, Arlington) from 2pm to 10pm, you’ll experience the art, culture, dance, and food of Nepal, with live music by Shiva Pariyar with Phirot Shyangden. A dozen of North Texas’ best carts, food trucks, and restaurants will be serving up two dozen varieties of momos — bite-sized Nepalese dumplings — and other authentic cuisines. There will also be bars and beverage stations serving beer, margaritas, tequila flights, soda, water, and more. All food items can be purchased with cash or cards directly from the vendors. Tickets are free at MoMoFestivals.com.

Monday, October 31

This month, Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390) has hosted a series of nightly spooky films. For Halloween proper, enjoy surprise screenings of some classic 1970s frights 7pm-11pm in the 500-seat historic theatre “complete with REAL GHOSTS!” Marjorie’s Elixir and Earl’s Bites will be available for purchase. Admission is free with the purchase of your snack and drink. Showtimes are 11:15am, 2pm, 5pm, and 8pm.

Tuesday, November 1

In honor of National America Recycles Day, Keep Fort Worth Beautiful (@KFWB_TX) is sponsoring a series of recycling-related events and activities, including the Take a Selfie Neighborhood Recycling Competition that starts today. Send a selfie with the contents of your blue recycling cart free of contamination to KFWB@FortWorthTexas.gov by Mon, Nov 14, and be entered for a chance to win a prize. Earn bonus entries by sharing your recycling cart selfie on social media using hashtag #FWRecycles22.

Wednesday, November 2

Afallon Productions and Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, 817-923-8000) present Mike & The Moonpies at 7pm. When the COVID-19 pandemic brought the Moonpies’ busy touring schedule to a halt, the Austin-based country band used the extra time to its advantage. Frontman Mike Harmeier headed to his backyard studio. The resulting album, One to Grow On, took shape during the months of isolation, and now the band is touring with a shiny new product in hand. Seating is first come, first served at this free, all-ages, doggo-friendly show.