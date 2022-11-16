Thursday November 17, 2022

Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon syncs perfectly with the Wizard of Oz. That’s a fact (says me). Naysayers will tell you that it’s all just a bizarre coincidence, that you can match up almost any album and movie for the same result, especially if you are high enough. But duuuude. I’ve heard it with my own ears, and I don’t even smoke. (It makes me more neurotic than usual, but that’s a story for another time.) If you don’t believe me, try it yourself. The trick is to wait for the third roar of the MGM lion at the beginning of the film before you start the music. If you’re already a believer, you might enjoy a live band version of this listening experience at 8pm at Dan’s Silverleaf (103 Industrial St, Denton, 940-808-0008). “At Dan’s, we take it a step further. Local guitar luminary Pete Weise puts together a live rock chamber orchestra that takes the place of the Pink Floyd recording. If you haven’t seen this, it’s a must.” Tickets are $10 in advance at Prekindle.com or $12 at the door.

Friday November 18, 2022

“Those aren’t pillows!” That line makes me giggle every time. Planes, Trains & Automobiles, the classic film featuring Steve Martin and the late John Candy trying to make it home for Turkey Day, is a movie I watch every Thanksgiving, and I’m not the only one. Gather with fellow fans 6pm-9pm for an outdoor screening at TX Whiskey Movie Night at Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, 817-840-9140). Dress warm and bring your chairs and blankets. Food trucks will be selling on-site, and the retail area will be open for shopping. Tickets are $10 at FRDistilling.com and include your first cocktail. You must be 21+ to attend.

Saturday November 19, 2022

A new visiting exhibit opens today at the River Legacy Nature Center (703 NW Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, 817-860-6752). Here Be Dragons: From Lizards to Legends runs 9am-5pm Mon-Sat thru Sat, Feb 11. Explore three dragon realms — Asian, Medieval, and Paleontology — each with different, intricately designed set pieces, like a fire-breathing dragon and a full-sized Chinese dragon costume display. Encounter living legends as you interact with live lizards, including an albino green iguana, a club tail iguana, a European legless lizard, an Egyptian uromastyx, a frilled dragon, and a white-throated monitor lizard. Learn about dragon myth and lore in European literature and the cultural history of dragons. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for children at the door. For more info, visit RiverLegacy.org.

Sunday November 20, 2022

Every third Sunday of the month, head to ReBirth of Food (404 S Oakland Blvd, 682-230-8774) for Vegan Paint & Brunch noon-3pm. Admission to the paint portion of the event is $35 presale or $45 at the door and includes all your paint supplies and a complimentary mimosa. Brunch is sold separately. To see the brunch menu or to purchase tickets, go to Eventbrite.com.

Monday November 21, 2022

Hosted by Open Worship (@OpenDTX) and Mosaic Worship (@MosaicFUMC), the November installment of the fall Pub Theology series at The Bearded Monk (122 E McKinney St, Denton, 940-999-7238) begins at 8pm. On the third Monday of the month thru Mon, Dec 19, drink beer and contemplate theological quandaries with masters-in-divinity scholar Jenny Bates and Pastor Laura Byrd, who both like “asking the hard questions with no Sunday school answers.”

Tuesday November 22, 2022

As most of the members of the popular a cappella group Pentatonix hail from North Texas, we are usually treated to a special holiday performance sometime during the season. That day is today. At 7pm, see Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular at Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000). The group is touring in support of a new album, Holidays Around the World, that’s in stores now. Tickets start at $45 at Ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday November 23, 2022

Starting at 2pm the day before each Dallas Cowboys home game, you can attend a free event at Texas Lottery Plaza outside Toyota Music Factory (316 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 972-810-1499), where you can meet current and former Cowboys, enjoy music by DJSC Brandon Williams, and win prizes. At each remaining date this season — today and Sat, Dec 3 — there will be a celebrity MC and a special mystery guest. RSVP at Prekindle.com.