1.) I have four movies that I try to watch every Thanksgiving season. Along with The Blindside, The Other Sister, and Planes, Trains & Automobiles, The Last Waltz is a must-see. The 1978 Scorsese film of The Band’s final concert filmed over a Thanksgiving is the inspiration for a long-standing Arlington event — 10 years now, to be exact — called There Ain’t No Such Thing as a Last Waltz. Head to Tanstaafl Pub in Pantego (409 N Bowen Rd, 817-460-9506) and see local musicians cover tunes from the movie starting at 9pm Wed, Nov 23. There is no cost to attend.

2.) Saturday is a great day for a shopping/drinking adventure. After a distillery tour and bottle shop stop, end your day with a sugar cookie decorating class at Sledge Distillery (8210 Paluxy Hwy, Tolar, 817-888-8119) 4pm-6pm Sat. The Kunchie Baker will teach three royal icing techniques to decorate six Christmas-themed cookies. The cost of $30 per person includes all needed materials plus one complimentary cocktail. For more info or to register, email TheKunchieBaker@aol.com. Sledge also has its Thanksgiving Hootenany with live music by Copperhead Jones on Saturday. Read more about that in this week’s Night & Day column.

3.) Smokestack 1948 (2836 Stanley Av, 817-201-4709) recently jumped into the deep end of its burgeoning music program by being one of our Music Showcase venues to much success. (Great job, guys, and thanks for having us!) Along with a variety of special music on the upcoming events calendar, Smokestack has also started a bimonthly jam night. Picking & Percussion will be 4pm-8pm on the second and fourth Sundays of the month, including Sunday and Dec 11. Guitarists, drummers, and singers of all ages and experience levels are welcome. There is free popcorn available, but I recommend you order some loaded tots and a burger or some barbecue. Chef Brandon Anderson, who previously owned Rack Attack BBQ food truck, is now at the helm as GM, and he’s got this.

4.) Rose & Thorn Clothing Co. (@roseandthornclothingco) is hosting the monthly Denton Wine Tasting Tour for November. On Wed, Nov 30, at 5pm, the tour starts at the Howling Mutt Brewpub (205 N Cedar St, Denton, 940-808-1619), where you will receive your wristband, wine sampling glass, and passport/map with info on all the participating businesses. There are raffles with prizes valued at $600. Those dressed according to the theme of Blast from the Past are awarded an extra raffle ticket. “Re-live your favorite decade for the night!” Tickets are $25 in advance on Eventbrite.com or $30 at the door.

5.) To raise awareness and monetary donations for unique conservation efforts in Texas, the Fort Worth chapter of the American Association of Zookeepers — a nonprofit professional organization for those employed in the zoological field — hosts several community events throughout the year, including an annual “painting with a purpose” get-together. Join the association for Save a Ray, Paint a Manta-Piece at 7pm Wed, Nov 30, at Painting with a Twist (2605 S Cherry Ln, 817-886-0515). This year’s benefactor is the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary (Gulf of Mexico, FlowerGarden.noaa.gov), an integral part of Texas’ coral reef system that serves as a nursery for young, endangered manta rays. Tickets are $39 at PaintingwithaTwist.com/Studio/FortWorthWest and include all needed painting supplies, cups and ice for your BYOB drinks, and a donation to Flower Garden Banks.

6.) If you’ve been wanting to try Don Artemio (3268 W 7th St, 817-470-1439) — one of our Best Of 2022 Top 5 critic’s choices for best Mexican food — and you enjoy wine, I have plans for you soon. At 6:30pm on Thu, Dec 1, attend the five-course Tom Eddy Wine Dinner. The winery’s namesake is the guest speaker, and your meal will be paired with his wines. Just to give you an idea of the food and wine offerings, the first course is quesadilla de flor de calabaza paired with a 2018 Tom Eddy chardonnay. This squash blossom flower cheese quesadilla includes ancho pasilla-herb/black bean purée, kale julienne, crema, and queso fresco. For more delicious descriptions, see the event page at Facebook.com/DonArtemioFortWorth. The cost is $150 per person, plus tax and gratuity. To RSVP, call 214-254-8644 or email Adrian@DonArtemio.us.

7.) Do you want to check out A Knight’s Tale and LJ Eidolon: Dreams, Allegory & Gestalt, the current exhibits at the Arlington Museum of Art (201 W Main St, 817-275-4600), featuring rare Medieval objects in the main hall and accompanying surrealist works in the gallery? If so, the AMA wants to help sweeten the deal. Yelibelly Chocolates is curating three pairings at A (K)night of Whiskey, Wine & Chocolate Tastings 5:30pm-8pm Fri, Dec 2. Tickets are $85 per person at ArlingtonMuseum.org and include admission to the exhibits. Advance tickets must be purchased by Tue, Nov 29. No walk-ins, please.

8.) Oh, how we miss the old days of hanging out at The Ginger Man in Fort Worth. (While they do sell booze at the CVS that now occupies the space, somehow it’s just not the same.) Luckily, The Ginger Man Las Colinas (5250 N O’Conner Blvd, Ste 146, Irving, 972-607-4227) is still part of our orbit. I’ll be heading there 3pm-6pm Sat, Dec 3, for the Holiday Beer Tasting featuring six seasonal beers and tips about them from the experts, a holiday treat and cheese board, and giveaways. Tickets are $47 per person, including tax and gratuity. Purchase tickets in-store or via phone by Thu, Dec 1.