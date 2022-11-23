With a four-day weekend at your disposal, why not enjoy a few happenings beyond the Fort? You can bring it back home come Monday.

Thursday November 24

Ah, Thanksgiving. That special day of the year when someone in your family insists that dinner is coordinated with a certain sports-viewing experience. If you are that person and your family is not having it, you need to either take the crazy train to the stadium, or you need a great place to watch in peace. A good one for this Thanksgiving’s Cowboys/Giants tilt is Chicken N Pickle (2965 S Hwy 161, Grand Prairie, 469-943-1410). On gamedays, there are plenty of food and drink specials, and today’s include the Gridiron Burger, Gameday Nachos, and loaded tots, plus discounts on beer buckets, passion fruit margaritas, and lemon drops.

Friday November 25

In other sports news, the World Cup has begun, and The Londoner Pub (5120 Hwy 121, Colleyville, 817-684-8810) is all about it. Doors will open at 10am for the England/USA Watch Party with the game starting at 1pm. While VIP is already sold out, you can still buy $4 general admission tickets at the door. Get there early!

Saturday November 26

Sledge Distillery (8210 Paluxy Hwy, Tolar, 817-888-8119) has a lot going on today at its Thanksgiving Hootenanny 2pm-10pm. Along with retail sales for #ShopSmallSaturday 2pm-9pm, enjoy tastings 2pm-8pm, drinks at the on-site Social Hall and Speakeasy Outback bars 2pm-9pm and 4pm-10pm respectively, meals at the Food Cantina 3:30pm-8:30pm, and live music by Copperhead Jones and Avery Villa 5pm-10pm. (There is also a cookie class 4pm-6pm that you can read about in our ATE DAY8 a Week column.)

Sunday November 27

Chamberlain Ballet presents The Nutcracker featuring Tiler Peck and Tyler Angle of the New York City Ballet at 7pm Fri and 2pm Sat-Sun. Watch as Clara grows “through her dream of a magical world” that includes “snowflakes, roses, flowers, and more as her world changes overnight with dance and wonder to guide her way” at the Eisemann Center (2351 Performance Dr, Richardson, 972-744-4650). Tickets start at $20 at ChamberlainBallet.org/Nutcracker.

Monday November 28

Come to Pajama Night at Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway (3545 Lone Star Cir, 765-664-3918). This drive-thru holiday light experience runs nightly thru Sun, Jan 1, and the hours are 6pm-9pm Sun-Wed and 6pm-10pm Thu-Sat. You can enjoy two miles of lights from the warmth of your vehicle for $35 per carload at GiftofLightsTexas.com or the gates. If you come tonight and wear your pajamas, you’ll receive $5 off your admission.

Tuesday November 29

Our shiny, new Dickies Arena (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000) has grabbed some interesting shows from the clutches of neighboring Big D this year, including KISS FM’s annual Jingle Ball at 7:30pm. Performers include the Black Eyed Peas, Lewis Capaldi, Jack Harlow, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Nicky Youre. Tickets start at $28.50 at Ticketmaster.com.

Wednesday November 30

Every Wednesday at 8pm, Claws Out Comedy hosts STFU Comedy Open Mic at Twilite Lounge (212 Lipscomb St, 817-720-5483). Tonight’s featured entertainer is award-winning drag and stage performer Patrick Mikyles. Sign-up for participation is Thu-Sun at ClawsOutComedy.com/STFU. To see who’s performing each week, visit @ClawsOutComedy on IG on Wednesday. There is no cost to participate or to attend.