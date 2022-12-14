Thursday December 15, 2022

Enjoy an evening of holiday music at Christmas with Nat and Natalie at the newly renovated Reid Cabaret Theatre at Casa Manana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272). Separately, father-and-daughter singers Nat King Cole and Natalie Cole recorded more than 100 songs, including quite a few chart-toppers. Curtis Wiley will play the role of Nat, and Jenny Mollet will be Natalie. Hear them crooning classics like “The Christmas Song,” “Mona Lisa,” “Unforgettable,” and “When I Fall in Love” at 7:30pm today, 9:30pm Fri, or 8pm Sun. Tickets start at $65 at CasaManana.org.

Friday December 16, 2022

Today thru Sun, then Thu-Sat, Dec 21-23, and Fri-Sat, Dec 30-31, experience Mesmerica in the Noble Planetarium at the Fort Worth Museum of Science & History (1600 Gendy St, 817-255-9300). This show promises a visual journey that “brings the mesmerizing music of Grammy-nominated composer/percussionist James Hood together with 3D-animated art curated from artists around the world.” Immersive experiences are on trend now, and we finally have one in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $12 and include general admission to all the museum’s permanent exhibits. To see the time slots available and for more information, visit Tickets.Mesmerica.com/FortWorth.

Saturday December 17, 2022

Christian Country Group of the Year for four years running, MARK209 is in town to perform hits like “My Kinda People” and a host of Country Christmas tunes at 7pm at Arlington Music Hall (224 N Center St, Arlington, 817-226-4400). The group’s name comes from mile marker 209 on I-40 in Tennessee, the crossroad for the Country Music Hall of Fame, the Ryman Auditorium, Music Row, and much more, which is why they have named this production Christmas from the Heart of Nashville. Tickets start at $10 on Eventbrite.com.

Sunday December 18, 2022

Those who celebrate the yule season and pagan traditions might enjoy the Dark Moon Nacht & Yule Party at Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, ShopHPE.com) from 8pm to 11pm. Enjoy storytelling, an ancestral altar (bring a photo or item to honor their memory), toasts (nonalcoholic drinks available), and a white elephant gift exchange (bring a wrapped gift valued at $20 maximum). After yule wishes are made for the coming year, Lady Ivy will do open channeling. This event is free to attend. No one under 13, please.

Monday December 19, 2022

Daily thru Wed, Dec 21, from 5:45pm to 9pm, enjoy Lightscape at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160). Taking place in the 120-acre park and set along a “beautifully illuminated” walking trail custom-designed for Fort Worth, Lightscape will “feature spectacular artistic installations that come to life after dark with color, imagination, and sound.” Tickets are $28 for adults and $18 for kids and include toasting marshmallows and drinking hot chocolate along with the singing trees and artistic installation you’ll experience. Entry times are available every 15 minutes. The average tour time from start to finish is 1.5 hours, although there is no time limit. For tickets or more info, visit FWBG.org.

Tuesday December 20, 2022

At 4pm, it’s time to munch on that mushroom at the Holiday Gift Wrapping Party & Ugly Sweater Contest at The Rabbit Hole Pub (3237 White Settlement Rd, 817-744-7160). Contest prizes will be awarded at 9pm. The pub provides all the supplies you’ll need to wrap your presents. This event is also your last chance to donate to the Rabbit Hole toy drive, so bring an unwrapped toy for that. The Crown Apple and Shiner street teams will be giving out swag, and Chef Tacos will be available for purchase. Since it’s a Tuesday, there will also be $4 Texas beers and liquor. “Come wrap with us!” On it.

Wednesday December 21, 2022

Unbeknownst to me, there is an Italian-American holiday tradition called the Feast of the Seven Fishes which features various types of seafood and baked goods. Clay Pigeon Food & Drink (2731 White Settlement Rd, 817-882-8065) celebrates its inaugural seven-fishes feast at 5pm. Dinner is $130 per person, with an optional Italian wine pairing for an additional $50. From seafood canapes at the beginning to orange and pistachio semifreddo at the end, it all sounds delicious. For a complete description of the courses and info on how to book a table, see the event page at Facebook.com/ClayPigeonFD.