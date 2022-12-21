With New Year’s Eve coming up next Saturday, I’m still undecided about even leaving the house. If I go out, I know I will be hungry before, during, and possibly after. Luckily, I found some great event choices involving food. Mangia!

1.) ESO Mimosa Bar (2150 E Lamar Blvd, Ste 120, Arlington, 682-812-7760) invites you to “re-live your prom night as an adult, with a high-fashion flair for urban taste and a full, upscale dining experience to pair” at NYE Adult Prom: Trap Ball Edition. Come dressed to impress, as there will be a Prom King and Queen crowned at midnight, plus fashion-designer host Korto Momolu (of Project Runway fame) will be the judge of a Best Dressed Competition in which the winner receives a $500 prize. There will also be a Trap Waltz at 11pm with dance lessons the day prior. For details, visit Facebook.com/ESOMimosaBar. The general admission menu includes chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, or a vegan option of an Impossible burger with fries/greens, and it just keeps getting better at the VIP level. Tickets range from $75 to $750 on Eventbrite.com and include a champagne toast at midnight. Formal attire is required for entry. No tickets will be sold at the door.

2.) Byblos Mediterranean Restaurant (1406 N Main St, 817-625-9667) is serving up dinner and a show on New Year’s Eve. Ring in 2023 with a buffet, belly dancing, party favors, and a champagne toast at midnight for $45 per person. Seating is available from 9pm to 1am. Make your reservations at ByblosTX.com.

3.) Along with a pizza buffet that includes dessert pizzas, enjoy unlimited arcade-game play, a personal confetti cannon, and a midnight toast with a champagne-style cider at Cidercade Fort Worth (813 W Bowie St, Ste 101, 817-264-2835). Tickets are $40, and the party starts at 8pm. For $10 more, you can purchase VIP early-access tickets, arrive at 7pm, and beat everyone to the games and grub. You must be 21+ and have a presale ticket from Eventbrite.com. While ins and outs are allowed, there will be no admission sales at the door.

4.) New Year’s Eve marks the seventh anniversary of Division Brewing (506 E Main St, Arlington, 682-276-1276), so it’s a dual celebration with food, prizes, and music from Freeze Sucka and Hotcake Hand Grenade. Admission is $40 per person and includes commemorative glassware and four beer fills. Either pay at the door or secure your ticket ahead of time at Eventbrite.com.

5.) Every Saturday at noon, Patrick Mikyles presents Drag-with-Me Brunch featuring a full bar, food menu, and an award-winning drag show at Red Goose Saloon (306 Houston St, 817-332-4343). On Sat, the event will be a special NYE Pregame Brunch with party favors and a “brunch countdown.” Tickets are $30 at PatrickMikylesPresents.com/Tickets.

6.) Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, 817-923-8000) is hosting a ’90s Hip-Hop Party 7pm-1am for its New Year’s Eve celebration. Along with DJ Con the Baptist spinning hits from that decade 9pm-1am, start with the dinner buffet 7pm-10pm and then end the evening with a complimentary Luc Belaire Champagne toast with party favors at midnight. Tickets are $25 per person on Eventbrite.com.

7.) Given that Ol’ South Pancake House pumps out everyone’s favorite late-night grub, you can head to the 24/7 location in Fort Worth after NYE festivities. But, first, Ol’ South has some Christmas goings-on. The Burleson location offers a special ham dinner on Christmas Day to enjoy as dine-in only. For future updates on the side dishes and the pricing, visit OlSouthPancakeHouse.com. Also, Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend! He will be at Ol’ South Burleson (225 E Renfro St, 817-989-9090) 9am-1pm Fri and then at Ol’ South Fort Worth (1509 S University Dr, 817-336-0311) 9am-1pm Sat.

8.) For its New Year’s Eve 2023 House Party Edition, Pour Decisions (2800 Bledsoe St, Ste 200, 682-203-0726) features a few in-house amenities. The party is 5pm-1am on Sat, featuring DJ music. Five Lucky Golden Envelopes will be randomly handed out for complimentary bottle service throughout the evening. Up to $1,000 in cash prizes will be awarded to the first 100 guests who arrive after 9pm. Of course, there will be a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, but there will also be a complimentary breakfast buffet in the downstairs restaurant at 1pm. For questions or VIP reservations, call the restaurant or visit PourDecisionsFTW.com.

Check out next week’s Crosstown Sounds column to find out where your favorite bands are playing for New Year’s Eve. To submit your events for our consideration, email Marketing@fwweekly.com.