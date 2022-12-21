At the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium (2850 Stadium Dr, 817-257-3764), Air Force will take on Baylor. Gates to the game open at 4:30pm, and there are many pre-game activities, including a free Fan Fest Tailgate Party in Lot 6 (east of the stadium) with a pre-game concert by the War Hippies, food trucks, a pep rally, and military displays. Amelia Presley, Ricky Russell, and Trevor Tyrell — all military veteran musicians — will perform around the stadium at Gates 1, 6, and 8. General admission to the game starts at $30, but those who have served or are serving in the military are eligible for four free tickets. For more info or tickets, visit ArmedForcesBowl.com/Tickets.

North Texas darlings the Old 97’s recently made a cameo in the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special as an all-alien band, but now Rhett Miller and the boys are back on Earth ready to livestream a Holiday Hoopla from his basement (?!) at 8pm. Hear a special set of 97’s tunes, some holiday favorites, and a selection of his solo songs via Facebook.com/RhettMillerMusic.

Starting at 7pm, Lola’s Fort Worth (2000 W Berry St, LolasFW.com) hosts a Holiday Movie Watch Party with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and other holiday favorites via the big projector. There is no cover to attend, and drinks will be at happy hour prices all night.

The holidays can be emotional for many. If you’d like to spend a little time today recentering yourself and releasing your worries through breath, meditation, and poses, join Urban Yoga (1706 8th Av, 817-908-3569) for Set Yourself Free: A Christmas Day Practice led by Lou Chapman 3pm-4:15pm. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 the day of the event. A portion of the proceeds benefits One Safe Place, a local nonprofit working to prevent violence in Tarrant County. Advance registration at Clients.MindBodyOnline.com/Classic/WS is encouraged.

Kwanzaa begins today, and The Dock Bookshop & Community (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, 817-457-5700) is ready for it with a host of daily events and gift ideas. This African-American cultural celebration is observed annually from Dec 26 thru Jan 1, and every day is focused on a different principle, starting with umoja (unity) 3pm-9pm today. At 7pm, Unity Open Mic will be hosted by Gather. To see how the other daily principles are celebrated, visit Facebook.com/TheDockBookshop.

Still on the hunt for a fantastic Christmas gift? Greatest Generation Aircraft (505 NW 38th St, 817-291-3261) has seats for its Christmas Light Flights today thru Sat, Dec 31. Enjoy a 45-minute flight on the Southern Cross (C-47) and see the holiday lights around Fort Worth and Arlington. Flights depart from Meacham International Airport (201 American Concourse, 817-392-5400) at various time slots between 6pm and 9pm. Tickets are $150 per seat, and children 3years and younger can sit on a lap. For more info or to book a flight, visit GGA1.org.

Only four days are left in the Crazy Holiday Adoptaganza hosted by Fort Worth Animal Care & Control. If you have room in your hearts and homes for a new furry friend, all animals are free to adopt thru the end of December at the Chuck & Brenda Silcox Animal Care & Adoption Center (4900 Martin St, 817-392-1234), the North Animal Campus (351 Hillshire Dr, 817-392-1234), Hulen PetSmart (4800 SW Loop 820, 817-731-4353), and Alliance PetSmart (2901 Texas Sage Tr, 817-741-7923). All animals are vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped. To check out the adoptable animals, stop by in person at the above locations — after googling the hours that all vary — or visit FortWorthTexas.gov/Departments/Code-Compliance/Animals/Adoptable.