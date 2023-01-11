Thursday, January 12

Billed as the only “R&B country singer” from Fort Worth, C’ing Jerome is helping area nonprofit Fort Worth Promotion & Development Fund kick off the rodeo season and its Cosmic Cowtown event series with a free evening of live music 6pm-10pm at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, 817-367-9798). For more info on this and other events in the series, visit ThePartyinFortWorth.org.

Friday, January 13

Having survived 2022, you are invited to enjoy some “New Year, New Fear” 7pm-10pm at Dark Hour Haunted House (701 Taylor Dr, Plano, 469-298-0556). Dead By Dark Hour is a one-night-only survival-themed adventure into 1980s-style slasher flicks where you will “outwit, outrun, and outlast the slashers stalking the halls.” General admission tickets start at $45 at DarkHourHauntedHouse.com, but VIP experiences are also available.

Saturday, January 14

Along with the TCU football team and half of Fort Worth, the TCU Band is back in town after cheering their team through a brutal championship game. Don’t miss your chance to show them some love as they perform at the All Western Parade, the official start of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. It will take place in front of the Convention Center (1201 Houston St, 817-392-6338) for $15 per person or at Sundance Square (420 Main St, 817-222-1111) for $25 per person. For parade-route info or to buy tickets, visit FWSSR.com and look for Stock Show Parade in the Plan a Visit drop-down menu. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

Sunday, January 15

See a Buddhist relics exhibit, Bonsai shows, dragon dances, eggshell and silk flower art, and more at the Spring Blossom Festival at the Huong Dao Vipassana Bhavana Center, (4717 E Rosedale St, @ChuaHuongDaoTemple) 10pm-10pm Fri-Sun. Enjoy boba, sugar cane, and Vietnamese coffee, plus shop for flowers and unique gifts, with proceeds benefiting the construction of the temple’s future 14-acre facility. This event is free to attend.

Monday, January 16

With today being Martin Luther King Jr. Day, head to the Fort Worth Convention Center (1301 Commerce St, 817-392-6338) 11am-2pm for the 38th Annual MLK Parade & Rally. Hosted by the Greater Fort Worth Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday Committee, the parade and rally will “highlight community unity, the living hope of Dr. King’s Dream, and a commitment to justice for all humankind.” Registration to participate in the parade via classic cars, floats, walking groups, or the like is $25. Attendee tickets start at $20 on Eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, January 17

Daily thru Sat, Feb 4, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is bringing some of the best live music to town this season. The Bud Light Roadhouse on the east side of Dickies Arena on the Simmons Bank Plaza (1911 Montgomery St, 817-402-9000), for example, hosts Music Award nominees Summer Dean Fri and Poo Live Crew on Sat, Jan 28. Tonight? Texas roots-rock singer-songwriter Bart Crow and his band play at 9:30pm. For info on more FWSS live music offerings, go to FWSSR.com and look for Bud Light Roadhouse in the Plan a Trip drop-down menu. These shows are free with a stock show admission ticket.

Thursday, January 12

Specializing in adventure and wildlife stories, Texas filmmaker/writer Ben Masters enjoys long horseback rides through the countryside, filming the stories that need to be told, and furthering wildlife conservation efforts by bringing those stories to the masses through the movies. One of his films, Deep in the Heart: A Texas Wildlife Story, screens at 8pm at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis Theater (2401 N Main St, 817-808-6390). Narrated by Matthew McConaughey, the film aims to “conserve our remaining wild places, to show the connectivity of water and wildlife, and to recognize Texas’ conservation importance on a continental scale.” Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite.com.