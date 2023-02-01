SHARE
Along with boards and boxes, Queso + Carne creates unique special-occasion delights like these charcuterie cones. The Fort Worth caterer loads the premium meats, cheeses, and olives typically found on their charcuterie spreads into waffle cones, making them a no-waste option for green event planners as there are no plates to dispose of. The ingredients are limited only by your imagination. In the cone on the right, Owner Sierra Work even included a few slices of a cranberry goat cheese roll. Photo courtesy of Queso + Carne.

1.) Hosting your own event for a big date or the big game? Fort Worth caterer Queso + Carne (@QuesoCarneBoxDelivery, 903-326-3229) can help you get ready for Valentine’s Day and the Super Bowl with a variety of charcuterie options. Regular offerings at QuesoCarneBoxDelivery.com include the Pequino Box for $25 on up to the popular El Magnús platter for $220. For updates on heart- or football-shaped options and more, follow Facebook.com/QuesoCarneBoxDelivery.

Get ready for the big day or the big game with Queso + Carne.
2.) From 5pm to 10pm on Fri-Sat, Feb 10-11, and Tue, Feb 14, head to Ventana Grille on the grounds of Tierra Verde Golf Club (7005 Golf Club Dr, Arlington, 817-548-5047) for Valentine’s Date Nights. Adorably named “First Date,” “Second Date,” and the “Long Kiss Goodnight,” the three courses include crab cake, baked oyster Atchafalaya or baby spinach salad to start; filet medallions, Chilean sea bass, or chicken with herb jus for your entree; and then chocolate mousse cake or mini French pastries for dessert. Dinner is $65 per person and includes live music 6pm-8pm. Call for reservations.

3.) Inspired by an episode of Parks & Rec, The Bearded Lady (300 S Main St, 817-349-9832) is hosting its second annual Galentine’s Day Brunch 11am Sun, Feb 12. What is Galentine’s Day? Leslie Knope says, “It’s only the best day of the year. My lady friends and I leave our husbands and boyfriends at home and kick it breakfast-style, ladies celebrating ladies. It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus, frittatas.” A special cocktail and food menu are planned — including some surprise items for the guys — and Wandering Roots Markets (@WanderingRootsMarkets) will host a themed pop-up shop.

Galentine’s Day at Bearded Lady is like Lilith Fair … minus the angst … plus frittatas.
Courtesy NBC

 

4.) Arts and crafts meet eats and drinks at the Couples Cookies & Crafts three-hour workshop at Board & Brush Fort Worth (4620 Bryant Irvin Rd, Ste 524, 817-953-0933) at 2pm Sun, Feb 12. At this collaborative event, The Sweet Spot Fort Worth (8321 Indian Bluff Trl, 817-372-1581) is bringing sugar cookies for you and your sweetheart to decorate, plus Board & Brush will help you craft a one-of-a-kind painting to take home. Tickets are $100 at BoardandBrush.com/FortWorth.

 

5.) If cocktails are more your speed than cookies and you’re at least 21, head to Whiskey Ranch (4250 Mitchell Blvd, 817-840-9140) at 2:30pm Sat, Feb 11, for TX Whiskey Cocktail Class: Valentine Edition. Led by mixologist Jason Shelly, you will learn to make three handcrafted drinks that you’ll be able to enjoy. Tickets are $49.99 per person at FRDistilling.com and include admission to TX Sippin’ Saturdays. Doors open at noon.

Take a cocktail class next Saturday at Whiskey Ranch.
Courtesy Firestone & Robertson Distilling Co.

 

6.) Every Saturday at noon, Patrick Mikyles presents Drag-with-Me Brunch, featuring a full bar, food menu, and an award-winning drag show at Red Goose Saloon (306 Houston St, 817-332-4343). On Feb 11, the event will be a special Valentine’s brunch. Tickets are $30 at PatrickMikylesPresents.com.

 

7.) On Sat, Feb 11, there will be two seatings — 6pm and 8pm — at Rancho Loma Vineyards (411 S Main St, Ste 104, 817-349-9030) for their Valentine’s dinner: a four-course meal by Chef Ryan Fussel, each paired with an RLV wine, for $90 per person. Dinner begins with a ricotta and yolk gnudi followed by smoky gnocchi and Brussels sprouts, then lamb belly ravioli with a radicchio and pea puree. For dessert, enjoy an espresso and pistachio panna cotta. For tickets, visit RLV.wine/events.

 

8.) For Valentine’s evening, Clay Pigeon Food & Drink (2731 White Settlement Rd, 817-882-8065) hosts its Valentine’s Day prix-fixe event at 5pm Tue, Feb 14. At $100 per person, this four-course meal includes a Sparkling Hour wine offer of 50% off before 6pm. First course options include prime beef tartare, Osetra caviar, or salmon crudo. Enjoy a Caesar salad or parmesan and roasted garlic soup for the second course. Entree choices include white Bolognese pasta, pan-seared salmon, beef tenderloin, or grilled duck breast. Then for dessert, you choose a chocolate coffee pot de crème or pavlova and strawberries. For details and reservations, visit RESY.com.

For more Valentine’s Day ideas, read next week’s Ate Day8 a Week and Night & Day columns. Business owners, do you have special offers or events in February? Please email your event links to Marketing@fwweekly.com for our consideration.

