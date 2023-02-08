I’ve seen many of your Instagram pages, and all I can say is some of y’all need Jesus. Feel targeted? Visit one of our local places of worship, where the belief is that #GameDayStartsatChurch.

Connect Church (401 Southwest Plz, Ste 103, Arlington, 817-583-8600) is gathering at 5pm for food, fellowship, and fun, including games, prizes, the Super Bowl on multiple screens around the facility, and a “wing challenge.” You can sign up to bring (store-bought) snacks and join the challenge at CNNCT.ch/SB23.

Encounter Church (10180 Rolling Hills Dr, Benbrook, 817-885-8506) celebrates Super Soul Sunday with a service at 10am and then a game-watching party at 5:30pm. The party is a fundraiser for the church’s programs, so admission is $15 for adults and free for kids under 10. The entry fee includes popcorn and soft drinks, but other types of food will also be available for purchase.

The youth ministry of Hallmark Church (4201 W Risinger Rd, 817-370-0123) is hosting a Super Bowl Party for students in the church gym 5pm-10pm. Along with watching the Eagles/Chiefs on a big screen, games like basketball, volleyball, and others will be going on. There is no cost to attend. Middle schoolers are asked to bring desserts, while high school students bring the apps. For more info, visit HallmarkChurch.com.

Meanwhile, in Roanoke, St. Peter Church (15701 Cleveland Gibbs St, 817-491-2010) hosts the Three Nails Super Bowl Party & Chili Cookoff. There is a barn on the property where the game will be broadcast, and prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in the chili contest. Bring your favorite dish to share if you’re not bringing chili for the competition.