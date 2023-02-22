Fashion designer Phillip Maximilian presents the second annual Spring/Summer Fort Worth Fashion Week. With a theme of “The Future,” this season is dedicated to students via collaborations with two Fort Worth high schools, several Texas universities, and two of Fort Worth’s most prominent museums. The two not-to-miss events are Monday and next Friday.

The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (1600 Gendy St, 817-255-9300) is the location of the Fort Worth school district’s Next Gen Fashion Runway Show on Mon, Feb 27. Students from Fort Worth ISD’s Fashion Design Program will showcase their spring/summer ’23 collections from 6pm to 8pm. Then from 7pm to 9pm, meet the designers at the post-event reception.

“The collections convey inspiring messages of self-confidence and empowerment through brilliant colors of spring and summer,” Maximilian said. “Watch as designs from young creative minds come to life on the runway!”

Students from Diamond Hills-Jarvis and Trimble Tech high schools will present collections.

All proceeds and donations benefit the Fort Worth school district programs that nurture young fashion designers. Donations help fund equipment, fabrics, and sewing tools that enable students to experience a first-hand introduction to the world of creating fashion illustrations, constructing patterns, and more.

Complimentary champagne, beverages, and hors d’oeuvres will be served. All ages are welcome. Tickets are $21 at FWFashionWeek.com.

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) will host The Future Fashion Runway Show 5pm-9pm Fri, Mar 3, hosted by NBC-5 anchor Evan Anderson. The runway will see models in the new Autumn/Winter ’23 Couture Collection from Mener Grand Train Co., the Fort Worth-based designer known for couture and bespoke tailoring and handmade creations.

Along with TCU, other presenting colleges include the Art Institute of Dallas, Baylor, SMU, Texas Tech, and Texas Woman’s University.

The event will dovetail with the Modern’s First Friday, featuring live music and the new exhibit I’ll Be Your Mirror: Art and the Digital Screen. First Friday is free to attend. Light bites and specialty drinks are available for purchase.

All ages are welcome. Tickets are $26 at FWFashionWeek.com.