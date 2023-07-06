Friday, July 7, 2023

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) and its in-house restaurant, Cafe Modern, present First Friday at the Modern. Gallery admission is always free on Fridays, but from 5pm to 8pm this evening, you can enjoy drink specials, complimentary light bites, and live music by the First Friday House Band in the museum’s Grand Lobby. For a complimentary 20-minute docent-led tour, be there by 6:30pm.

Saturday, July 8, 2023

With Taylor Swift touring the country, Arlington Museum of Art’s The Eras Collection isn’t the only Taylor-centric event in North Texas. Hawaiian Water (4400 Paige Rd, The Colony, 972-905-9925) hosts The Taylor Party: Water Park Edition. From 7pm until dusk, Swifties will take over the entire facility for an exclusive, private event. From relaxing pools and lazy rivers to high-speed thrill slides, Taylor fans will enjoy everything the park offers. At dusk, things will heat up at the wave pool with music, food, and dancing centered on a larger-than-life Taylor on the park’s massive video screen. The epic fun will continue until 10:30 pm. Tickets are $28 at HawaiianWaters.com.

Sunday, July 9, 2023

Tonight is the final performance of I Wanna F#cking Tear You Apart at Stage West (821 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-784-9378). This play is about what happens when a new friend gets between best friends/roommates. Doubts creep in. Secrets are revealed. Drama ensues. This “hilariously modern ode to the complication of friendship in its many messed-up forms, with a special nod to a kind of love that sometimes looks a lot like rage” shows at 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Fri-Sat, and 3pm Sun. Tickets start at $40 at StageWest.org.

Monday, July 10, 2023

The Fort Worth Botanic Garden (3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, 817-463-4160) and the Fort Worth Zoo (1989 Colonial Pkwy, 817-759-7555) have modified hours to help you stay cool. The zoo and gardens are now open 9am-4pm Mon-Fri and 9am-5pm Sat-Sun. “We know that many people enjoy visiting during the summer, but we also want to offer an opportunity for our visitors to beat the heat,” said Zoo Executive Director Mike Fouraker. “We hope guests will take advantage of the extra morning hour, shaded pathways, ample seating, extra fans, and misters.” The last admission will be sold one hour before closing time.

Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Happy 7-Eleven Day! At participating 7-Eleven stores, you can drop in between 11am and 7pm for a complimentary 12-ounce Slurpee while supplies last. Originally known as an ICEE, these frozen delights come in various flavors. I’ll stick with the Coke one.

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

The world tour of A Night of Grief & Mystery, “an improbable, ceremonial night of words, wonder, and spirit work,” hits Hip Pocket Theatre (1950 Silver Creek Rd, Fort Worth, 817-246-9775) at 9pm. This event combines the stories and observations by author/culture activist with original music by . Tickets start at $25 on Eventbrite.com.

Thursday, July 13, 2023

From 8am to 1:30pm, the Governor’s Small Business Summit will be held at Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, Arlington, 512-936-0100) to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the needed resources to grow a new business. There will be sessions featuring local, state, and federal partners offering advice on a variety of subjects. The keynote speaker is Rob Matwick, executive vice president of business operations for the Texas Rangers. Registration is $20 at Gov.Texas.Gov/Events and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, the keynote, lunch, and complimentary headshots.