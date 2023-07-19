Wednesday, July 19

Today and next Wed, Jul 26, are the final dates of Art Tales at the Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, 817-738-1933). Hear stories, play the gallery games, create artwork, and enjoy performances inspired by pieces in the Carter’s collection from 10am to noon. This week’s theme is Build It Up, so kids will make art with blocks, bricks, and stickers. Plus, there will be music inspired by the museum’s sculptures performed by Emmy Award winner David Chicken. There is no cost to attend, but registration is encouraged at CarterMuseum.org.

Thursday, July 20

On Thursdays at 5pm thru Aug 10, the beach at Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, Fort Worth, 817-698-0700) is the location of the annual Rockin’ the River series featuring bands, brews, and tubing. Tonight, Grady Spencer & The Work performs with The Damn Quails and The Pour Brothers. There is no cost to attend, but parking is $10. To reserve your parking space, text 25023 on the event day.

Friday, July 21

There is no cover, and no need to RSVP, for Haus Friday at WineHaus (1628 Park Place Av, Fort Worth, 817-887-9101). Just come out and drink some wine, hear live jazz by Michael Peterson, and purchase dinner from the Q&A Kitchen food truck.

Saturday, July 22

Join the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum as they salute and honor 2023 Hall of Fame inductees Danny Edmond, Ernest Marsh, and Tex Williams. NMWHM will also induct Lawson Daniel Gratz and Lloyd James Randle posthumously. The 19th annual banquet/gala and ceremony at The Warehouse (1125 E Berry St, Fort Worth, 817-923-9305) will also serve as a fundraiser for the organization. The VIP reception is at 6pm, and the main event is at 7pm. To purchase tickets or for more info on vendor/sponsor opportunities, email GAustin@CowboysofColor.org or call 817-534-8801. Complimentary parking will be provided. Additional weekend events include a free symposium about the history of NMWHM and Buffalo Soldier/Civil War veteran Lawson Daniel Gratz, presented by his great-grandson Joe Gratts 10am-noon.

Sunday, July 23

A series of live performances of dance and music inspired by the Robert Motherwell: Pure Painting exhibition and dedicated to the memory of North Texas modern dance pioneer Jerry Bywaters Cochran takes place in the grand lobby of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) 2pm Sat-Sun and again on Sat-Sun, July 29-30. While there is no cost to see Actions and Elegies for Robert Motherwell, regular museum admission policies apply. For more information, visit TheModern.org/Calendar.

Monday, July 24

From 8pm to 10pm every Monday thru Sep 25, Benbrook 3 Par (1590 Beach Rd, Benbrook, 817-249-4653) is hosting Spark Golf, a 9-hole social league meant to be casual and fun but still competitive. There is no cost to join, and prepaid rounds start at $18.90 each. You then play as your schedule allows, earning points based on how you finish each round throughout each season and the league’s year. Your best 10 rounds count for the overall league standings. For more info, visit Facebook.com/SparkGolfApp.

Tuesday, July 25

Dogs on the patio? Predators on the hunt? Snakes on a plane? We’ve got it all covered in our upcoming animal special issue Creature Comforts hitting newsstands and the interwebs on Wed, Jul 26. Well, honestly, we don’t have it all covered. If you have ideas, now is the time to speak up. If you’d like to reserve advertising space, today is the deadline. For these things and more, please email yours truly at marketing@fwweekly.com.