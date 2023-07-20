Promotional Feature

Along with the agave-based brands featured in this week’s Ate Day8 column on page 5, there are also events happening all around North Texas for National Tequila Day with, you know, actual Tequila from Tequila, Mexico. Here are a few.

With Blue Mesa (612 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372) being closed on Mondays, the tequila celebration will be 11am-10pm Fri-Sat and 10am-5pm Sun this year. Top Shelf Margaritas are only $5.

For those headed to Chuy’s (2401 W 7th St, Ste 110, Fort Worth, 817-332-2489) in person on Monday, take advantage of the $5 top-shelf Tequila shots and $1 Tequila floaters all day, plus $5 chips-and-dips 3pm-6pm. If you are celebrating at home, you might want to check out the Tex-Mex meal kits at Order.Chuys.com.

The celebration at Texas Republic Bar & Kitchen Fort Worth (945 Foch St, Fort Worth, 817-887-9797) on Monday includes $1 margaritas 4pm-5pm, $3 street tacos until 9pm, $3 tequila shots until 11pm, and $7 Casamigos until 11pm. If you feel like treating yourself to bottle service, Casamigos Blanco is available for $200.

Legacy Food Hall (7800 Windrose Av, Plano, 972-846-4255) is offering $6 shots and margaritas 9am-10pm Mon. In related-but-unrelated news, 90s country tribute band, Straight Tequila Night, is playing there on Sat, Aug 5.

If you’re up for a little staycation adventure and love golf, Omni PGA Frisco Resort (3255 PGA Pkwy, Frisco, 469-305-4500) invites you to attend its Tequila & Tacos event 6pm-8:30pm Mon. This will be a walk-around cocktail tasting featuring products from Casamigos. Event tickets are $50 on Eventbrite.com.

If you’d like to spend the night, I’m sure you can get a room for super cheap. Because that’s how golf works, right?