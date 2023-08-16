Thursday, August 17

For reasons still unknown as of press time, today’s 817 Celebration — ya know, 817 is our area code and the numeric abbreviation for August 17 — featuring Abraham Alexander and Roger Creager has been canceled. However, the free Amplify 817 Showcase with Lou Charle$, Phantomelo, Amanda Victoria, and Denver Williams is still happening at 7pm on Friday at Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469). The fun starts at 6:30pm with a pre-show performance of traditional Japanese taiko drumming by Goisagi. The Amplify 817 organization, founded by the Fort Worth Library Foundation, supports local musicians by providing marketing support, media training, opportunities to book paid performances, and up-front compensation to stream their music.

Friday, August 18

“Hell yeah, brother. It’s time for Metallica and Pantera!” she says in a particular voice that only the groove-metal initiated or fans of wrasslin’ might recognize. If you didn’t empty your bank account for two-day Metallica tickets for Friday with opener Wolfie Van Halen and a little outfit from Arlington called Pantera and Sunday with I-Don’t-Even-Know-Who and still want to enjoy the show, you may want to hit a movie theater. Metallica’s M72 World Tour, billed as “2 Nights, 2 Different Sets,” will be broadcast from Arlington to cinemas worldwide Friday and Sunday. Tickets are $21.65 at Live.Metallica.Film . If you’re in the that’s-not-the-real-Pantera camp, cool. You can just walk on home. There is a pre-party at Lola’s 8pm-midnight Thu with Heavy Metal Karaoke hosted by drummer Joey Gonzalez, one of Phil Anselmo’s bandmates from The Illegals. Cover is $10.

Saturday, August 19

In honor of National Aviation Day, created in 1939 by President Roosevelt for Orville Wright’s birthday, the Fort Worth Aviation Museum (3300 Ross Av, Fort Worth, 855-733-8627) invites you to explore its collection of aircraft at a celebration from 11am-2pm. Along with seeing the open cockpits, there will be games, prizes, raffles, snow cones, and more. For the on-site ticket price of $5, experience all of the above plus ride in WWII Jeep and a flight simulator, participate in a painting project, and more.

Sunday, August 20

Do you like Ghost Files? Hosts Ryan Bergara and Shane Madej are screening a never-before-seen episode and holding a Q&A during Ghost Files Live at Majestic Theater (1925 Elm St, Dallas, 214-670-3687) at 8pm. Tickets start at $35 at AXS.co m.

Monday, August 21

If your kids from kindergarten thru fifth grade haven’t started back to school yet, or if you homeschool them, Fort Worth Public Library Northside Branch (601 Park St, Fort Worth, 817-392-6641) invites them to get creative at Artist Afternoons at Northside . A different art style is explored every Monday 1pm-2pm. There is no cost to attend.

Tuesday, August 22

Water is awesome, right? Tarrant Regional Water District has various resources available to help us residents maximize our water supply with tips on taking care of our lawns a little better and with less water. At 6pm, join a free online class and learn about the basics of home sprinklers. Register at SSSprinklerBasics.Eventbrite.com .

Wednesday, August 23