While the Critic’s Choice awards in our recent Best Of 2023 edition came with blurbs showcasing why they were chosen by each critic, the readers’ choices did not, so in the spirit of learning more about the business our voters are really into, our ATE DAY8 a Week column features some of our Best Of 2023 Readers’ Choice winners throughout October. Last week, we focused on food. This week, let’s booze it up at the joints below.

1.) If you’re old enough to remember the namesake of Bobby V’s Sports Gallery Cafe (4301 S Bowen Rd, Arlington, 817-467-9922), you’ll especially enjoy the “gallery” part of your evening at the best sports bar. Enjoy some drinks and pub fare while soaking up the sports nostalgia. It’s great for all ages, and, perhaps thanks to the extensive food menu, you might just become a regular.

2.) Our readers chose The Down ’n’ Out (150 W Rosedale St, Fort Worth, @TheDownandOutBar) as their favorite bar-bar, and since I love the Dang Good Margarita there, this tracks for me. The usual blend of margarita fixins is topped off with a splash of the ever-popular citrus soda Mountain Dew and served in a glass with Tajín powder on the rim. This regular bar is open 3pm-2am daily and has happy hour specials 3pm-6pm Mon-Fri on boot shots and more.

3.) One person in particular had the hearts of the people this year. Not only did Patrick Mikyles win Readers’ Choice for best drag performer, local celebrity, and social influencer, but the Drag With Me production won best brunch and best drag show. Kudos! Enjoy the drag brunch at Funky Picnic (104 Bryan Av, Ste 117, Fort Worth, 817-708-2739) and Red Goose Saloon (306 N Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-332-4745) this Saturday at 11am and noon, respectively.

4.) You can enjoy the best margaritas and the best paint night at the same location. Sometimes, the team at Muy Frio Margaritas (3613 W Vickery Blvd, Ste 109, Fort Worth, 817-238-3386) teaches the on-site paint night classes. Other times, A Geek and Her Brush (@AGeekandHerBrush) holds court. Either way, it’s a delicious and fun time. As for those margaritas, you can choose to sip and stay or grab and go. Muy Frio has tamper-proof containers for to-go orders so you can safely transport the concoctions.

5.) In the best brewery category, you guys chose Neutral Ground Brewing Company (2929 Race St, Fort Worth, 682-499-6033), and why wouldn’t you? Beyond the beer, the brewery does barbecue pairings, cooking classes, paint nights, salsa dance lessons, and more. To see what’s next, keep an eye on Facebook.com/NeutralGroundBrewingCo.

6.) Halo’s Bar & Grill ft. Rainbow 2.0 is the newest old place in town, and we’re all down for it. The Rainbow 2.0 in the name is a throwback to the long-closed club of the same name, and the new Halo’s concept is already so beloved that they won six — yes, six — Readers’ Choice awards, including best dance club, happy hour, LGBTQUI+ bar, place to meet locals, and new restaurant. Go see them soon!

7.) For the best craft cocktails, visit Thompson’s Bookstore (900 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-882-8003). You’ll need to follow them on social media for the secret word every Wednesday to the speakeasy downstairs. For more info, go to Facebook.com/ThompsonsBookstore.

8.) Those of you who sing it like you mean it know what’s up. Yupp’s Karaoke Bar (4111 Wedgway Dr, Fort Worth, 817-346-2449) is a not-so-hidden gem. It’s very homey, with a U-shaped bar and a small area in front of it for performing. Drinks are priced cheaply enough to afford the fuel you’ll need to get up there and belt out some Taylor Swift. #GoChiefs

