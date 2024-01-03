Thursday, January 4, 2024

Ahead of a three-night run at Bass Hall, Dallas Black Dance Theatre Artistic Director Melissa Young and Dancer/Co-rehearsal Director Sean Smith will be the guests of Meet the Artist at the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) at 6:15pm. Learn how the troupe will bring life to Stravinsky’s Petrushka through a collaboration with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra. Tickets are $5 at FWSymphony.org.

Friday, January 5, 2024

Two great North Texas arts organizations are collaborating this weekend. The Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra will perform the music of Mozart and Stravinsky under the direction of Robert Spano with performances by the Dallas Black Dance Theatre with choreography by Sean Smith at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) 7:30pm Fri-Sat and 2pm Sun. Also, the 30-minute lecture series Bachtales with Buddy takes place one hour before every performance. Tickets start at $26 at FWSymphony.org.

Saturday, January 6, 2024

Alex Tha Great, Lady J, and Lyrical Faith will perform spoken word and music at the One Mic Stand Show at The Dock Bookshop (6637 Meadowbrook Dr, Fort Worth, 817-457-5700) noon-3pm. Attendance is free, but you’ll need to download a ticket from Eventbrite.com. Afterward, stay for the monthly Night Women Book Club, celebrating classic, favorite, and newly released books from 3pm to 5pm every first Saturday. For info on future events, visit TheDockBookshop.com.

Sunday, January 7, 2024

As a conclusion to the Christmas season and the start of the new year, University Christian Church (2720 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-926-6631) hosts its annual Boar’s Head & Yule Log Festival at 3pm and 5pm Sat and today. A multigenerational cast of actors and musicians will reenact the Epiphany. This ancient celebration marks the end of the 12 days of Christmas, when the magi offered their gifts to baby Jesus. As for the boar, a symbol of evil, an old legend has it that an Oxford student killed one that was interrupting his studies. The festival is free and open to the public.

Monday, January 8, 2024

Look out, Meow Wolf. There’s another immersive experience in Grapevine. Unreal Garden is now open at Main Event (407 W Hwy 114, Grapevine, 817-416-1111) Thu-Mon thru Mon, Feb 12. Hour-long sessions start at 6pm on weeknights, 9am on Saturdays, and 11am on Sundays. This holographic experience includes exploring surreal landscapes while interacting with virtual animals like Orion the Orca and completing challenges and puzzles. (This event is a great way to experience orcas, in my opinion. Leave the wild ones alone!) Tickets are $39.99 at Eventbrite.com.

Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Fans of H-E-B, the mothership is calling you home! Come to an in-person career fair for the new Alliance location set to open in 2024. There will be on-the-spot interviews for most hourly store roles 9am-3pm at the H-E-B Alliance Staffing Office (5650 N Riverside Dr, Fort Worth). You can also apply by visiting HEBCareers.co/careerfair-alliance or text JOB801 to 81931.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

On select Wednesdays at 2pm thru the end of January, the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, 817-738-9215) hosts My Favorite Films, a series curated by Modern auditorium manager Tina Gorski, a lifelong cinephile. “The films in this series may hold special memories for you. No matter how many times you see them, they continue to draw you in one more time.” Today’s delight is Cold Comfort Farm (1995). In this John Schlesinger TV adaptation of the satirical British novel, Flora Poste (Kate Beckinsale), a spirited London society girl orphaned at age 19, finds a new home with some rough relatives, the Starkadders of Cold Comfort Farm. With a take-charge attitude and some encouragement from a mischievous friend, Flora brings the backward clan up to date while finding inspiration for her novel in the process. Tickets are free for Modern members or $5 at the museum admission desk or at TheModern.org.