The team at Sundance Square would like to tip their collective hats to all the women who are (and have been) a part of Sundance as artists, business owners, performers, and workers, including these outstanding women who are blazing their own trail today.

SARAH AYALA

SUNDANCE SQUARE ARTS MANAGER

Visual artist Sarah Ayala is the Community Arts Manager of Sundance Square. She is known for her work with cartography, ornamental designs, and now her exploration of film photography and public art. In addition to her own creative art, she manages Sundance Square’s plaza art programs and art galleries, including Caravan of Dreams, Zona 7, and 400H Gallery. Ayala’s goal is to make art more accessible to the public. See more at SarahAyala.com.

LONDYN MEHARG

THE ORIGAMI DOG

Meharg and her husband Roy are passionate about fury pets (dogs & cats) and their owners at The Origami Dog (309 Houston St). Their one-of-a-kind downtown one-stop-pet grooming salon is known for passionate pet handling and quality pet food and products. Breed-specific grooming is done by appointment by Londyn, who is a graduate of the highly esteemed Texas AllBreed Grooming School. Londyn also encourages pet owners to take advantage of the unique opportunity to snap a selfie or glamour shot with their pets after grooming. Complimentary customer parking is provided in Sundance Square Garage #3. See more at The-Origami-Dog.Square.site.

TINSLEY MERRILL PAUL

HER STORY

Through HerStory (333 Houston St), Tinsley and her partners offer unique luxury fashion & goods from women-led brands around the globe. Enabling customers to connect with the stories of the women behind each product, Her Story empowers women through dignified employment and purchases. Fort Worth shoppers can experience HerStory in person at their Market location in Sundance Square or by discovering their extensive online offerings at SupportTheStory.com.

CARY OKEEFE

ARTISAN JEWELRY

Recognizing the beauty in natural objects, renowned Fort Worth artist Cary Okeefe skillfully and creatively turns them into stunning jewelry at Artisan Jewelry (501 Main). The daughter of a Texas wheat farmer, she describes her lifelong artistic passion as a “big Easter Egg Hunt,” constantly searching for beautiful and interesting things. From archaeological and historical finds to natural wonders and precious stones, each piece is distinctive in style and presentation. Her store is open Friday, Saturday and by appointment. See more at CaryOkeefe.com

DENA SHASKIN

WINES FROM A BROAD

At Wines from a Broad, Dena, a renowned local chef, whimsically offers Fort Worth a unique wine bar featuring selections from only female winemakers. Located at 317 Houston St, WFAB showcases the diversity and talent of women in the wine industry and the powerful stories that come along with each bottle. Its broad wine selection (literally and figuratively) is expertly paired with light bites to enhance the tasting experience for any occasion. See more at WinesFromABroad.com.

