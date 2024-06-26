Thursday, June 27, 2024

Luke Skywalker himself — Mark Hamill (!!!) — will join Congressman Colin Allred and State Rep. James Talarico as the starred speakers of Texas 2024: Empowering Change Through Faith and Action, a virtual conversation at 6pm hosted by the Texas Democratic Party. For login instructions and tickets starting at $25, visit TXDem.co/Texas2024.

Friday, June 28, 2024

Capernaum Studios (10700 FM 920, Poolville, 817-341-7257) offers an immersive Independence Day Experience Fri-Sat, Jun 28-29, with hour-long timeslots 9:30am-4:15pm. Along with discussing the Revolutionary War’s beginning and showing battle scenes on a movie-style soundstage, this faith-based organization also wants to highlight the Black Robe Regiment, “the influential pastors from the colonies [who] inspired their communities to fight against tyranny.” Tickets start at $22 per person at Universe.com/Independence-Day-Experience.

Saturday, June 29, 2024

If you like arcade games with your live music, HAVOC! at the Haltom: Summer Edition is the event for you. As part of Haltom: Summer Edition, the Haltom Theater (5601 E Belknap St, Haltom City, 682-250-5678) will have live music on two stages, plus food, drinks, and arcade games starting at 2pm Sat, Jun 29. The bill features 13 local bands: Astrixion, Avery Jade, Bloodletting, Creeper, Crown of Horns, Cutthroat Conspiracy, The Dark Divide, Mazenko, Memories of Dying, Metonic, Rivethead, Skybaus, and Threnody. Admission is $20 per person.

Sunday, June 30, 2024

Jaret Ray Reddick of Bowling for Soup is bringing his solo country project to Fort Brewery & Pizza (2737 Tillar St, Fort Worth, 817-923-8000) at 6pm with special guest Julia Hatfield. This show is the third of four that he is playing in support of his debut album, Just Woke Up, a love letter to Texas. Tickets are $15 on TixR.com.

Monday, July 1, 2024

You’re invited to join James Van Der Beek — hopefully, he won’t cry — for a screening of the cult classic Varsity Blues at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-900-9300) at 7pm. Tickets start at $40 on Ticketmaster.com.

Tuesday, June 2, 2024

Distinctive Events is hosting a Women’s Expo at the Grapevine Convention Center (1209 S Main St, Grapevine) on Sat, Aug 24, but you need to act today or sooner to participate. At the expo, vendors will share beauty tips and fashion trends and offer pop-up shopping. Business owners, if you would like to raise awareness of your brand, products, or services, there are still openings available. Email DistinctiveEvents5@gmail.com now.

Wednesday, June 3, 2024

Roanoke’s annual July 3 Independence Day Celebration at 500 S Oak St downtown (817-491-2242) is from 5pm to 10pm. This free family event features live music by Emerald City, a kids’ zone, a pie-eating competition, and more. A fireworks show will follow at 9:15pm. For more info, visit RoanokeTexas.com/250/July-3rd-All-American-Fireworks-Festival.