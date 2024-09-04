This week’s featured food and booze events include a fundraising event for a nonprofit launching its new therapeutic gaming app at a coffee shop, two pickle fests, and multiple Oktoberfests. From beer to joe to pickle juice and assuredly some lemonade, there’s something for everyone to drink this week.

Thursday, September 5, 2024

CHAMP (Community Healing and Mental Health Project), a nonprofit helping local youth and families through mental health and wellness initiatives, has a new mobile app. Along with traditional community counseling, group therapy, and educational/economic support, CHAMP offers a virtual-reality gaming experience as an innovative means for kids to develop coping skills. Learn all about it at the CHAMP Goes Mobile launch party/fundraiser at Hustle Blendz Coffee (120 St. Louis Av, Ste 101, Fort Worth, 817-875-6663) 4:30pm-6:30pm.

Saturday, September 7, 2024

Today is for pickle lovers. Live music, food trucks, kids’ games, a pickleball tournament, and assorted pickle vendors will liven up downtown Grand Prairie (120 W Main St) from 8am to 1pm as part of the town’s inaugural Pickle Fest. There is no cost to attend.

The day’s other Pickle Fest starts and ends later (noon-5pm) at Martin House Brewing Co. (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, Fort Worth, 817-222-0177). Along with the brewery’s famous Best Maid Pickle Beer, four new varieties of pickle brew will be available. Admission is free, but if you’d like to drink, a $20 wristband purchased at the door includes a souvenir glass and four beer pours in any variety you choose. This family-/animal-friendly event will also feature live music from Ole G and Lazer Blazer, a pickle-eating contest, food trucks, and vendors.

September 19-29, 2024

It may not be Munich, but North Texas will be all about das bier this weekend.

Addison Oktoberfest kicks off Thu, Sep 19, and runs thru Sun, Sep 22, at Addison Circle Park (4970 Addison Circle Dr, 972-450-6284), with tickets starting at $5 at AddisonOktoberfest.com.

Then Thu-Sat, Sep 26-28, Fort Worth Oktoberfest brings the party to Trinity Park (2300 W 7th St, 817-457-5700) with tickets starting at $10 at FortWorthOktoberfest.com. There’s also McKinney Oktoberfest Fri-Sun, Sep 27-29, in downtown McKinney (111 N Tennessee St, 972-547-2660). Admission is free. For more info on activity tickets, visit McKinneyTexas.org/664/Oktoberfest.

Thursday, September 26, 2024

Ever tried rattlesnake meat? Now is your chance. From 5pm to 7pm, the Rattle Battle hosted by Chef Tim Love at Mule Alley in the Stockyards (122 E Exchange Av, Fort Worth, 972-679-7567) pits 26 of Fort Worth’s top chefs in a head-to-head rattlesnake meat cooking contest. Sample all the dishes, vote for your favorite, and enjoy VIP perks like open bars. Tickets are $150 at TexasRattlers.com.

Saturday, October 19, 2024

For the fourth year in a row, Bedford Public Library (2424 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford, 817-952-2350) is hosting Beer, Brats & More 3pm-9pm on the lawn. This outdoor party will feature live music by Mystic Moonlight Band with the Backbeats and Trinity River Ramblers, plus vendors selling bratwursts, sweets, and Texas craft beer. Admission is free, so just bring your spending money.