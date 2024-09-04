Before the lockdown, Fall and Spring Gallery Nights raged. Local exhibition spaces invited the community into their art-filled embrace, and we responded by getting philosophical with our fellow gallerygoers, taking lots of pics, and tippling on sometimes free beverages, adult and otherwise. For me, this Fall Gallery Night will be my first in a while. My wife and I have a sitter, for once, and I’ve just cashed my not-so-fat biweekly paycheck (in case all that wonderful gratis booze and Coke Zero have gone the way of everyone’s savings, patience, and appetite). Adding to all this unbridled excitement (can’t you just feel it?), there’s some splendid work on tap.

One show I definitely don’t want to miss is at Fort Works Art (2100 Montgomery St, Fort Worth, 817-759-9475). Seriously?! gathers more than 20 local, regional, and national artists to “explore the potent role of humor and satire in contemporary art,” itself a lost art. Achieving the right balance — between funny and cringe (or worse) — requires just the right imagery, and it’s almost always representational. Anyone ever seen a humorous or satirical Ab-Ex piece? References for their own sake won’t work, and silliness can come off as juvenile. Fort Works Art sees humor and satire as important segues into meatier topics, opening the door to “reflection and conversation, breaking down barriers and reducing stigma​.”

The opening reception for Seriously?! is 6-9pm Sat, and the show will be up through Sep 21.

With the most important presidential election in our lifetimes in a couple months, maybe a little lightness now is what we all need. I’m not saying that Fragmented Serenity is humorous or satirical, but John Fraser’s one-person show at William Campbell Gallery (4935 Byers Av, Fort Worth, 817-737-9566) is definitely soothing. In his built two-dimensional objects — maybe they’re paintings, maybe they’re sculptures — the veteran artist employs a lot of beiges and browns and always geometrical shapes on unbusy, unfussy backgrounds to suggest a cleanliness or order that evades our lived everyday existences. The opening reception is noon-9pm Sat, and the show runs through Oct 19.

At the other William Campbell Gallery (217 Foch St, Fort Worth, 682-224-6131), former football player Desmond Mason tackles Black life via street imagery filtered through a fine-art lens. The reception for Blurred Lines is noon-9pm Sat, and the exhibit will be up until Oct 12.

And for more calmness, local legend Dennis Blagg has been depositing Big Bend directly into our cerebellums for decades. For Fall Gallery Night, Artspace111 (111 Hampton St, Fort Worth, 817-692-3228) offers Journey of the Lost Lobo, a series of paintings Blagg created last year after the deaths of his best friend Vernon Fisher and older brother Woodrow Blagg. In the background of most of the pieces is Alsate, or Pulliams Peak, a feature resembling the “brave Apache warrior lying in a deathlike repose.” Lit by the full moon, the West Texas terrain becomes a “stage for a play about death as the final act.” Among the cast of crows, buzzards, horses, and mules is the Lost Lobo. Casting “no shadow” like a ghost, he represents “those in the grip of death and the spirits of those we have lost.” Woodrow and Fisher both died of cancer, and for such inspirational, intimidating figures in Blagg’s life, they “deserved a better option than chemotherapy.” Journey of the Lost Lobo is dedicated to their memory. The opening reception is noon-9pm, and the show will be up until right before the world ends, Nov 2.

Artspace111 will probably be our last stop. It’s on the way home, and the show seems moody and more apt for nighttime viewing, when the ghosts come out and the lost lobos wander.