Wednesday, September 11, 2024

On the anniversary of the terrorist attacks of 2001, or sometime before Election Day, I intend to revisit the documentary film Fahrenheit 9/11 as a refresher on how and how quickly an election can go wrong, which is covered in the first 10 minutes, by the way. Then I’ll follow it up with a viewing of Fahrenheit 11/9 for the same reason. If you’d like to do the same, both stream for free on several Roku apps. Read our film critic’s take on the latter by searching “Fahrenheit” on FWWeekly.com. Or, click here.

Thursday, September 12, 2024

In honor of yesterday’s National Patriot Day and the patriotism felt this month, the museum John Wayne: An American Experience in the Stockyards Historic Exhibit Building (2501 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 682-224-0956) has a special offer. Having studied real-life heroes for his films like Hellfighters (1968), Wayne deeply respected people who race toward emergencies instead of from them. “First responders do vitally important work, and to say thank you, John Wayne: An American Experience is offering first responders with ID 20% off regular admission to the museum throughout the month of September,” the museum announced. This offer extends to police, firefighters, paramedics, and emergency medical personnel. Ticket prices are $22.95 for adults, $20.95 for seniors, students, and military, and $17.95 for kids 6-12. Younger children are always free. For more info, visit JohnWayneAE.com.

Friday, September 13, 2024

The Baker Hotel Ghost Walk (205 E Hubbard St, Mineral Wells, 817-629-8127) is hosting a ghost walk at 8pm and 10pm on the streets surrounding the notorious Baker Hotel property, which is purportedly haunted. Spooo-keeee. The walk and your evening filled with ghost stories is $20 for adults, $10 for kids 5-12, and free for children 5 and younger. Tickets are cash only and go on sale 30 minutes before the first start time. Parking is free. Keep an eye on Facebook.com/TheORIGINALBakerHotelGhostWalk for updates. In other #Fridaythe13th news, there are many tattoo events around town. Check them out in this week’s Big Ticket.

Saturday, September 14, 2024

From noon to 8pm, head to Downtown Arlington for the annual West Main Arts Festival, which features local artists and musicians in an outdoor, walkabout setting. This free event will encompass a four-block area and feature 70 artists and vendor booths, 40 local bands, 15 food trucks, a pickleball court, street performers, and a kids’ art creation station. The Arlington Public Library will also provide an interactive kids area in the Gene Allen Pocket Park (121 W Main St, Arlington, 817-459-5474). For more information and parking instructions, visit Facebook.com/WestMainArtsFestival. Admission is free.

Also, Turning Point Brewery (1307 Brown Trl, Bedford, 817-705-8817) hosts its third annual Lagerfest noon-5pm, celebrating that special type of beer brewed at a cool temperature using bottom-fermenting yeast, be it amber, pale, or dark. This year’s festivities have two price tiers for admission. The $30 option includes a taster (sampling) card and a souvenir pint glass. For $10 more, the first pour is on them. (Well, on you, technically, but still a great deal.) If you get hungry, Kelly’s Onion Burgers and Pasión BBQ will be on-site. For tickets, visit TurningPointBeer.Ticketleap.com/Lagerfest-2024/.

Sunday, September 15, 2024

The Notes to Recovery Charity Event at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117) starts at 1pm, offering a full day of live music, auctions, and vendors benefiting the Future Hope & Healing Center, a new women’s shelter under construction in Azle. The host organization — Charity, Future, Hope, and Healing — worked with two other charities to make this happen: Operation Rock the Troops and the AirPower Foundation. Musical guests include the Lowdown Drifters with JC All-Star and opening acts Shelby Ballenger, Jeff Grossman, Steve Helms, Sarah Hobbs, Aubrey Lynn, Ben McPherson, Jessica McVey, Mike Mancy, Rachel Stacy, Sara Schafer, Josh Stone, Christian Sly, and Deanna Wheeler, plus guest appearances by the USA Cheerleaders. Tickets are $25 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Final Weekend

Tapestry fans, the weekend is your last chance to unite! This overlook-it-at-your-peril artform has been at the center of the summer exhibit at the Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) since June, and it ends Sunday. Art and War in the Renaissance: The Battle of Pavia Tapestries gathers seven large-scale historical tapestries on view for the first time ever in the whole country. More expensive than paintings back in the day, tapestries often functioned as tools for storytelling and propaganda, all told in fine wool, silk, and metal-wrapped thread and at monumental scale. Each tableau at the Kimbell is about 27 feet wide and 14 feet high, depicting Emperor Charles V’s decisive victory over French King Francis I that ended the 16th-century Italian Wars. The pieces were designed by court artist Bernard van Orley and woven in Brussels by Willem and Jan Dermoyen. These bad boys really look like oil paintings. You can feel the sweat equity (but don’t touch). —Anthony Mariani

Monday, September 16, 2024

Alamo Drafthouse (3220 Town Center Tr, Denton, 940-441-4233) is back, and so are my #MondayNightMovies. As part of the cinema’s Time Capsule 1979 series featuring “formative films from the disco era,” we’re seeing The Deer Hunter (R-rated, 183 minutes) at 7pm. This American classic about how three men’s lives are forever changed after fighting in the Vietnam War was directed by Michael Cimino and stars Robert DeNiro, Meryl Streep, and Christopher Walken. Though he doesn’t like to talk about it, my father-in-law is a Vietnam Vet. Thank you for your service. Check out more of the theater’s upcoming films and showtimes at Drafthouse.com.