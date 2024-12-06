As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to start thinking about the perfect gifts for the beauty lovers in your life. With luxurious formulas, eye-catching packaging, and innovative features, these are the best beauty gifts of 2024.

Let’s dive into our top picks.

Fresh Color and Care Lip Collection

Price: $47

The Color and Care lip collection from fresh offers the perfect combination of hydration and color. Designed to rescue dry, chapped lips while adding a flattering tint, this set includes five iconic balms that cater to every mood and occasion.

Each balm, infused with the brand’s signature sugar advanced therapy treatment formula, is surprisingly effective at softening and plumping lips. Whether you’re opting for the delicate pink of Petal, the creamy warmth of Honey, or the bold red of Icon, these shades glide on effortlessly for luscious-looking lips that feel pampered.

The non-greasy texture makes these balms ideal for daily use, whether as a standalone tint or layered under lipstick for extra moisture. This set is a versatile gift for anyone who loves skincare gifts or simply appreciates high-quality skincare. It’s indulgent, practical, and guaranteed to impress.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Beauty Advent Calendar

Price: $560

This calendar by Dr.Barbara may cost you a lot of cash, but it is packed with 24 expertly curated products and offers everything you need for a complete skincare routine. It includes travel-sized versions of cult favorites like the hydrating hyaluronic serum, and a full-size super anti-aging eye serum that works wonders to target fine lines and puffiness.

This set includes everything from cleansers and toners to moisturizers and masks, making it an incredible introduction to the brand’s high-performance skincare.

What’s more, the advent calendar’s chic, festive packaging makes it the ultimate luxurious gift. So, whether you’re treating someone to a daily surprise or spoiling yourself, this collection is a stunning way to celebrate the season.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True Set

Price: $390

Of course Charlotte Tilbury had to be on this list. This collector’s edition is a glamorous, quilted box filled with 13 full-sized Pillow Talk products — all in the brand’s signature nude tones that flatter every complexion . The set is a beauty lover’s fantasy come to life and comes with everything you need for a complete makeup look, including:

A volumizing mascara

Smudge-proof eyeliner

Buttery lipsticks

Glowing cheek products

The standout items are the Pillow Talk luxury palette and the beauty light wand in both original and medium shades. They’re perfect for creating a soft, romantic look that’s versatile enough for day or night.

What makes this gift extra special is the presentation. The keepsake box features a built-in mirror, making it a functional and stylish addition to any vanity. It’s a thoughtful gift for someone who’s already a Pillow Talk devotee — or anyone who loves premium makeup. Plus, Charlotte Tilbury’s cruelty-free formulations mean you can gift with a clear conscience.

Sol de Janeiro Hydration Body Gift Set

Price: $68

Bodycare gets a luxurious upgrade with the Sol de Janeiro hydration body gift set. This five-piece collection includes the brand’s iconic Brazilian Bum Bum cream, a TikTok favorite known for its irresistibly sweet scent and firming properties.

The set also features travel-friendly sizes of the Cheirosa ’62 perfume mist, 4Play Shower cream gel, a Bum Bum scrub, and Firmeza oil. While everything in this set is iconic, the Cheirosa ’62 fragrance is particularly delicious and instantly transports you to a tropical paradise with notes of pistachio and salted caramel.

What makes this gift even better is its value. You’re getting full and travel-sized products that cater to both at-home pampering and on-the-go care.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Best Selling Trio

Price: $42

For the skincare minimalist, the Elemis Pro-Collagen best-selling trio is a thoughtful and affordable option. This set includes three mini versions of the brand’s cult-favorite cleansing balms, offering a choice of original, rose-infused, or fragrance-free formulas.

Each balm melts into the skin, transforming into a cleansing oil that dissolves makeup, impurities, and the day’s stressors. The original scent delivers a spa-like experience, while the rose variant has a soothingly delicate floral aroma.

This trio is perfect for jet-setters or anyone who loves to switch up their skincare routine. It’s a little bit of luxury packed into portable sizes, making it a fantastic stocking stuffer or standalone gift. Plus, with Elemis’s moisturizing omega-rich plant oils , your skin will feel soft, stay hydrated, and glow after every use.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint Lip + Cheek Blush Stain

Price: $24

This two-in-one blush and lip stain offers a sheer, buildable pop of color with a unique jelly texture that feels cool and refreshing on the skin. The vegan formula is enriched with aloe, seawater, and vegan collagen, making it as hydrating as it is versatile.

Whether you prefer a natural flush or a more vibrant look, this tint layers beautifully to achieve your desired level of pigment. It’s perfect for busy mornings when you need a quick touch of color or for tossing in your bag for on-the-go touch-ups.

It’s also an ideal gift for beauty fans who love products that are easy to use and multifunctional.