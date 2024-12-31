Thursday, January 2, 2025

While Fort Worth-based mobile farmers market the Roadside Stand has a permanent location at 950 N University Dr (817-688-7094), they still bring their fruits and vegetables to locations around town. Right now, they are on a Road Trip Tour that will bring them to several residential communities, including the Parker House Apartments (250 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-318-6665) 5pm-8pm. For other upcoming locations, follow them at Facebook.com/RoadsideStandUSA.

Thursday, January 9, 2025

Rockfish Seafood Grill has a Shrimp Boil & Hurricanes deal for you today. From 11am to 10pm, you can get one dozen large peel-and-eat shrimp, with corn and potato tossed in your seasoning of choice, for $8.99. Their famous Pat O’s Hurricanes are also $5 all day. Rockfish locations near us include Fort Worth (6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 240, 972-685-4327), and Arlington (3785 S Cooper St, 817-419-9988).

Saturday, January 18, 2025

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (812 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3999) is hosting its 9th Annual Bloody Marys, Butterflies & Boots event from 10am to 1pm, benefiting A Wish With Wings, a nonprofit that has been granting wishes for young Texans with life-threatening medical conditions since 1983. Tickets are $200 per person and include a brunch buffet with Bloody Marys, mimosas, whiskey tastings, and more. Besides enjoying the boozy brunch, you can participate in silent auctions and try your luck at the raffle table. This is also the day of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo All Western Parade, which you can watch from the Del’s balcony.

Every Wednesday

Blue Mesa Grill (612 Carroll St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6372) is the place to be for lunch on Wednesdays. From 11am to 2pm, enjoy the popular $12 lunch buffet. Then, from 3pm to 6pm, enjoy happy hour specials, including $5 Blue Margaritas, $5 bites, and $2.50 tacos.

Every Thursday

A beverage made from the roots of the kava plant is the main attraction at Fool’s Kava House (200 N Mesquite St, Ste 110, Arlington). If challenging your palate with something new is on your resolutions list, boy, do I have an event for you. On Thursdays from 11am-11:45am, Fool’s has an all-you-can-drink special on Tongan, Loloma, and Vanuatan kava for $15 per person. Do it! (Then, report back. Thanks.)

Every Saturday

On Saturday mornings from 9am to noon (current winter hours), the Clearfork Farmers Market (4801 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, @FarmersMarket1848) is open on the riverfront of the Trinity Trails, near Bike Mart and Press Cafe, offering locally grown products from more than 30 artisan vendors, farmers, and ranchers. In the event of severe weather, such as lightning, thunder, high winds, or temperatures below 40 degrees, the market may close early or cancel. For weather updates, visit Clearfork1848.com/blog.

Every Sunday

If you are interested in helping the homeless, First United Methodist Church (800 W 5th St, Fort Worth, 817-336-7277) hosts Friends Breakfast at 7am on Sundays, and they have volunteer opportunities. If you would like to take part and serve in this program or other ministries, reach out to Brenda Brooks-Alexander at BAlexander@myfumc.org or fill out the form at FUMCFW.org/Serve/#ServeForm.

Daily

Cidercade Arlington (500 E Division St, 682-206-3918) just announced that it is now serving food from a brand-new kitchen and craft beer from Wild Acre Brewing. Admission is $12 and includes unlimited play on hundreds of games all day, including Deadpool pinball, a fan favorite. See the new menu at Birdeye.cx/pzb4el.