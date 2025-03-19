Thursday – Saturday, March 20-22, 2025

With its newly renovated lobby known as the Velvet Lounge, Circle Theatre (230 W 4th St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3040) will transport you back to 1920s Harlem for the final performances of Ain’t Misbehavin’, a celebration of the music of Fats Waller and the Harlem Renaissance era of jazz and Ragtime. A limited number of single tickets and tables are available for 7:30pm Thu, 8pm Fri-Sat, and 3pm Sat. For pricing and reservations, call the box office at 817-877-3040.

Friday – Monday, March 21-24, 2025

To celebrate the arrival of spring, local metaphysical shop Embodii Crystals Express (519 Pennsylvania Av, Fort Worth, 817-913-2651) is hosting a come-and-go Ostara Spell Jar Workshop 1pm-7pm Fri-Mon. Craft a personalized jar with crystals for abundance, harmony, and new beginnings; herbs symbolizing fertility, prosperity, and fresh energy; and charms and decorations inspired by the beauty of spring and bring your intentions to life. Tickets start at $15 at Eventbrite.com.

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Art, toys, collectibles, and a mystery Kaiju movie are all a part of today’s Southside Monster Market at Southside Preservation Hall (1519 Lipscomb St, Fort Worth, 817-926-2800). The market is open from 11am to 4pm and features 40 vendors. Then, the Movie Mutant presents a curated collection of monster clips, movie trailers, and music videos at 2pm, followed by a secret giant monster movie that is rated PG and runs approximately 90 minutes starting at 3pm. The price of admission is a pay-what-you-can donation at the door. See more at FWCinema.org.

Sunday, March 23, 2025

Cavalera Conspiracy, featuring the two Cavalera brothers from Sepultura, are returning to North Texas as part of their Third World Trilogy tour. They’ve recently released a re-recorded version of their 1987 album Schizophrenia with brand new artwork and the previously unreleased track “Nightmares of Delirium.” The brothers will perform at Echo Music Hall (1323 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas) with Dead Heat and Necrot. Doors are at 6:30pm, and the show starts at 7:30pm. Tickets to this all-ages event start at $28.50 at CavaleraConspiracy.net/tour.

Monday, March 24, 2025

Nonprofit arts (and crafts) organization the Welman Project (3950 W Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-924-4000) is starting a new four-week adult class series. For the next four Mondays, Mar 24 to Apr 12, explore block, Gelli, and linocut printmaking while experimenting with different inks, mediums, and paints to make fine art prints, stationery, and textile pieces with your one-of-kind design at Print Play: Printmaking Basics from 6pm to 8pm. The cost of $150 per person covers your class fees and supplies, plus the proceeds help provide free supplies and support to local teachers. Register at My.TheWelmanProject.org/adults.

Saturday, March 29, 2025

Save the date! Next Saturday is Spring Gallery Night, where you can enjoy art exhibits at some of Fort Worth’s best art galleries and museums. There are no entry fees today, and most participating art spaces are open from noon until 9pm. For the complete picture of what is happening where, visit FWADA.com/GalleryNight/ere, but here are a few of the offerings.

The Amon Carter Museum of American Art (3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-1933) is open 10am-5pm for Spring Gallery Night and is showing Classically Trained: The Gentlings and Music. Featuring more than 20 artworks by Fort Worth brothers Scott and Stuart Gentling, the show includes paintings, drawings, and music inspired by the intellectual and cultural ideals of the Enlightenment. You can also discover more about the evolution of Rufino Tomayo’s artistic technique through his works on paper and the ways he added volume and texture to a traditionally two-dimensional medium in Rufino Tamayo: Innovation and Experimentation.

Arts Fort Worth’s inaugural Arts Forward Summit is from 9am to 3pm at Texas Wesleyan University (1201 Wesleyan St, Fort Worth, 817-531-4444). Artists, art advocates, and community leaders will gather to connect. Tickets are $25-100 at ArtsFortWorth.org/summit.

The Kimbell Art Museum (3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-332-8451) is open 10am-5pm for Gallery Night and is offering its permanent collection, which ranges from European masterpieces and Egyptian and classical antiquities to the art of Asia, Africa, and the ancient Americas. The Kimbell’s permanent collection is displayed in both the iconic Louis I. Kahn Building and the Renzo Piano Pavilion and is always free to view.

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215) has two special exhibitions on view, Alex Da Corte: The Whale and Feeling Color: Aubrey Willis and Frank Bowling, from 10am to 5pm. Read more about The Whale at FWWeekly.com.

Zona 7 Gallery in Sundance Square (404 Houston St, Fort Worth) is open from noon to 9pm for Gallery Night and has Pink Tax: Unpacking Femininity. This group exhibit features regional artists using the color pink in various mediums as a way to explore the histories of girlhood, power, and resilience. Gallery proceeds will benefit the Women’s Center of Tarrant County, which provides vital services to local women in need.