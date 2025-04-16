Not only does 420 fall on Easter Sunday, but Tuesday is Earth Day, so this weekend (and next) will be pretty eventful. Here are some great ways to celebrate the green herb, the blue planet, and eggs of all colors. And if you get the munchies, check out Ate Days a Week (pg. 15) for some late-night grub ideas.

It Ain’t Easy Being Green

Facts. Especially if you live in our state. Though the House is still working on its proposal, the Texas Senate recently passed a state ban on THC, which would put an end to the sale of gummies, vapes, possibly seltzers, and all manner of THC-infused stuff. For the whole picture, read the op-ed “Hard to Swallow” at FWWeekly.com. Meanwhile, the party is still on in The Fort.

Fat Daddy’s (781 W Debbie Ln, Mansfield, 817-453-0188) hosts its 420 Pre Roll Party 9pm-2am Sat with live music by Arlington reggae band IdolJob and Sublime tribute 40 Oz to Freedom. The kitchen is open until 2am, and special Munchie Menu items will be for sale. Tickets are $10 at FatDaddysLive.com.

Rubber Gloves Rehearsal Studio (411 E Sycamore St, Denton, 940-514-0675) offers the Denton 420 Fest benefiting the Community Hunger Initiative, 1pm-5pm Sun, with live music by Brotherhood, Hexbobomb, and Vail. There will also be food trucks, an organic market, and vendors selling local art. There is no cost to attend.

The Mocky Horror Picture Show, one of North Texas’ only groups hosting live, interactive, movie-mocking events, hosts its annual Reefer Madness 4/20 event at Texas Theater (231 Jefferson Blvd, Oak Cliff, 214-948-1546) at 8pm Sun. There’ll be contests, music (all new), sketches, and a live riff of the original Reefer Madness film in 4K. Everyone who attends will receive a complimentary 4/20-themed bag of props to use during the movie, a chance to win show merch, free movie passes, and more. Tickets are $15 on Prekindle.co

m.

Hippity Hoppity

This Sunday is Easter and all that comes with it, including festivals, egg hunts, and worship services, plus the knowledge that you can now whip out your white shoes. Below are three great examples, but you can find lots of ideas in the Easter List at FWWeekly.com. As for Easter brunch, have you still not made reservations? You are #SoScrewed. Kidding. Check out last week’s Ate Days of Easter Brunch online, and you might get lucky.

Southcliff Church (4100 SW Loop 820, Fort Worth, 817-924-2241) hosts a free Easter Family Festival from 11am to 2pm Sat. There’ll be crafts, face painting, giant inflatables, a hot dog cookout, live music, and a photo booth with free prints. Kids can bring Easter baskets (or bags will be provided) to gather carnival candy. For more info, visit Southcliff.com/Easter.

Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, 682-207-5351) is celebrating Ostara — an ancient festival celebrating the beginning of spring and new beginnings — with a free-to-attend Egg Hunt from 2pm to 4pm on Sat. Bring your inner child and your actual littles. Whoever can find the three Golden Eggs will win a big prize! Then, from 7:30pm to 10pm, attend an adults-only scavenger hunt with the character Agnes.

On Sunday, the Potter’s House of Fort Worth (1270 Woodhaven Blvd, 817-446-1999) offers Super Soul Resurrection: All That Happens in the Garden from 8am to 1:30pm. “From Eden to Gethsemane to the empty tomb — God moves in the garden!” Here’s what’s happening: Coffee, Convos & Connections at 8:15am, followed by Morning Worship in the sanctuary, plus games, an Easter egg hunt, and the Easter story for youth 3-12 at Destiny Planet, the church’s children’s program. You are invited to stay for food, fun, and fellowship after the service. For more details, visit TPHFW.org.

Take Back the Power

Every year, the Earth Day Network sets a new theme for Earth Day. This year, it’s “Our Power, Our Planet,” emphasizing the need for renewable energy and the goal of tripling its generation around the world by 2030. Their website, EarthDay.org, is an excellent resource for finding Earth Day events, like the ones below, or for planning your own.

The Fort Worth Nature Center & Refuge (9601 Fossil Ridge Rd, Fort Worth, 817-392-7410) hosts Nature Con on Sat, Apr 26, from 10am to 3pm. This all-day family-friendly event celebrates nature with activities like canoeing, hayrides, hikes, and nature presentations. Admission is $6 for adults (13-64), $3 for seniors (65+), and $2 for children (3-12). Little ones under 3 get in free

The Botanic Gardens at Heritage Park (411 Ball St, Grapevine, 817-410-3350) has its all-ages Grapevine Earth Day Celebration 10am-1pm Sat, Apr 26, and promises eco-friendly fun for the whole family. Earth Day-centric vendors will offer a variety of interactive activities designed to educate and inspire attendees about environmental conservation, including themed bounce houses, craft activities, face painting, giveaways, and learning seed-ball making to understand their role in supporting local flora. Treats will be available for purchase from the Frezko Taco Spot and Kona Ice food trucks. There will also be live acoustic music by Tara Tinsley. Admission is free.

Next Sat, Apr 26, is also the date for Earth Day Mansfield Festival at Burkett Center (620 S Wisteria St, Mansfield, 817-276-4200) 9am-1pm. Enjoy interactive activities and educational opportunities that inspire sustainable living, including a butterfly release, caricature art, face painting, fishing lessons (ages 16 and under), kids crafts, a petting zoo, pony rides, a touch-a-truck booth, and more. See a demonstration with the city’s water-leak detection dog, River. There will also be a free tree giveaway (while supplies last), a rain-barrel silent auction, and a chance to meet/adopt available pets on-site with Mansfield Animal Care & Control. There is no cost to attend.

While James Turrell’s light installation “Come to Good” is showing at sunset on multiple upcoming dates, the Keith House art and meeting space (4814 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-924-4134) will host a special Earth Day sunrise viewing. On Tuesday morning, Apr 22, you can witness the planet at its most peaceful moment, enjoy the play of light and color in Turrell’s art, and connect with nature and community during a moment of stillness. Bring a blanket or pillow, your favorite morning drink, and an open heart. Guests are welcome starting at 5:38am, and the program begins at 6:04am. Tickets are $10 on TicketTailor.com. This show is part of the 99th Skyspace exhibit, a fusion of art, light, and nature.