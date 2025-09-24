Place to Adopt Pets

Readers’ Choice: Humane Society of North Texas, 1840 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-4768

Critic’s Choice: The Cozy Catfe, 740 SW Green Oaks Blvd, Ste 200, Arl, 682-323-4837

No one is having their best moment when they land in jail. Case in point: Did you ever see Nick Nolte’s mug shot? Pets are no different. Life in the shelter is noisy, confusing, and scary. Animals need a chance to debrief before they can show you their true personalities. That is what makes The Cozy Catfe such a brilliant concept. Owner Brandie Retana works directly with Arlington Animal Services and serves as a foster for adoptable cats. You can buy drinks and snacks in the lobby, then work your way through a maze of rooms, each set up in a homestyle environment, get to know the kitties while they do their thing, and maybe go home with a new best friend.

Animal Rescue Group

Readers’ Choice: Saving Hope Rescue, 420 Throckmorton St, Ste 550, Fort Worth, @SavingHopeTX

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Whether you’re looking to foster or adopt a new pet, Apollo Support & Rescue in Justin (ApolloSupportandRescue.org), Fort Worth Abandoned Animal Alliance (FWAbandoned.org), and Saving Hope Animal Rescue in Fort Worth (SavingHopeRescue.org) will help you find the right one. The volunteers of these organizations are dedicated to the rehabilitation and rehoming of abandoned or relinquished animals of all breeds, ages, and conditions, so start your search for a four-legged friend with them.

Apartment Community

Readers’ Choice: The George at Clearfork, 4900 Gage Av, Fort Worth, 888-415-8131

Critic’s Choice: Dane Park Grapevine, 2701 Grapevine Mills Blvd N, Grapevine, 866-479-0264

Dane Park is not just the most dog-friendly apartment complex in Tarrant County. This Grapevine community has been named one of the most dog-centric in the entire United States. It’s no mystery why, with a list of canine-focused features that includes doggy doors in every unit, private fenced yards on all ground-floor units, the country’s biggest covered dog park, on-site doggy daycare, adoption events, and much, much more. And if you think they have breed or size restrictions, you’re barking up the wrong tree.

College Athlete

Readers’ Choice: Josh Hoover, TCU quarterback

Critics’ Choice: Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno, TCU Beach Volleyball

While playing a smaller sport, the now immortal Spanish doubles pair of Daniela Alvarez and Tania Moreno hold the special distinction of being both Horned Frog national champions in their sport, as well as Olympians. Alvarez arrived on campus in 2020 — a season cut short for pandemic reasons — and Moreno joined her fellow Spaniard in 2021. Their presence is directly correlated with a meteoric rise in the TCU beach volleyball program to its ultimate success of champion this past year. The pair has too many individual and pairs accolades within the volleyball realm to mention, but both have received All-American, All-Conferences as well as academic honors in bunches. The pair flipped their position after a rare first-set loss in the national-title matchup and won the next two to clinch the match and the championship for the first collegiate beach volleyball championship for TCU — or anyone outside of Southern California. The pair took a gap year in 2024 to compete with Team Spain at the Olympic Games in Paris, where they began the games with a provisional ranking of 14th and finished fifth. The partners competed at the No. 1 spot almost their entire collegiate careers, and Alvarez finished last year’s season as the AVCA Collegiate Beach Player of the Year.

Professional Athlete

Readers’ Choice: Paige Bueckers, Dallas Wings

Critic’s Choice: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

It’s been a rough 12 months in local sports. Whether due to questionable front-office decisions or by long-term injuries, North Texas has been practically bleeding superstar talent. Local fans have had to endure long stretches of watching their favorite teams without the likes of Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and pass rusher Micah Parsons, Mavs guards Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving, or Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and shortstop Corey Seager. Thank ye gods old and new for one Cedarian “CeeDee” Lamb. The Cowboys wide receiver has been a rare bright spot in the otherwise dwindling elite talent in the area. Even in a season forced to catch balls from a mediocre backup QB for more than half the games, the former Sooner standout still managed more than 100 catches and nearly 1,200 yards on his way to his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl selection and third straight All Pro honors, all the while dripping with his signature diamond-studded grill and multicolored dreadlock swagger.

Camp for Kids

Readers’ Choice: Benbrook Stables, 10001 Benbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-249-1001

Critic’s Choice: Fort Worth Vaqueros Soccer Camps, Vaqueros Field, Sycamore Park, 2400 E Vickery Blvd, Fort Worth, 214-642-3447

The Fort’s own pro soccer team teaches the game to boys and girls at three sessions of morning camps for boys and girls aged 7-13. With the FIFA World Cup descending upon us in 2026, interest in youth soccer will only continue to grow. Are the Vaqueros ready? You know they are!

City Councilmember

Readers’ Choice: Elizabeth Beck

Critic’s Choice: Chris Nettles

A lifelong resident of District 8, Nettles is not afraid to stand up to the current council administration, in thrall as it is to the orange stain in the White House. Whether it’s the fight against redistricting or bending the knee on DEI, Nettles is having none of it, and he’s not afraid to lead where other councilmembers cower.

Dentist

Readers’ Choice: Jefferson Dental Stockyards, 301 NW 28th St, Fort Worth, 682-356-6078

Doctor

Readers’ Choice: Beelieve Pediatric Therapy, 10640 N Riverside Dr, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 817-431-9000

Dog Groomer

Readers’ Choice: Glamour Paws, 3000 S Hulen St, Ste 108, Fort Worth, 817-923-9828

Critic’s Choice: Petbar Waterside, 5925 Convair Dr, Ste 553, Fort Worth, 817-615-9398

While the name of this award isn’t Best Pet Spa, it might as well be. Petbar Waterside is the go-to for dog grooming because it offers a blend of self-service washing stations and expert full-service grooming, creating a personalized, stress-free experience for our little loved ones. The facility provides a clean environment, top-quality grooming products, and professional staff passionate about dogs, alongside add-on services like teeth brushing and blueberry facials to cater to individual needs. Yes, you read that correctly. Blueberry. Facials.

Facebook Group

Readers’ Choice: Fort Worth Weird Moms Club, @FortWorthWeirdMoms

Critic’s Choice: Girl Gang FW, @FWGirlGang

No one has your back like the members of Girl Gang FWFW. It may take a minute to be accepted, but that’s because entry into this far-reaching group is artfully managed by several dedicated admins keen on keeping the group safe and secure. Once you’re in, you’ll find comment threads teeming with supportive comments, hot tips on cool (and safe) bars and restaurants, meetup invitations, and the occasional shade at other Facebook groups. Need to get psyched up for a job interview or a quick vibe check while on a date? The Gang’s got you.

Free Community Yoga

Critic’s Choice: The Trailhead at Clearfork, 4801 Edwards Ranch Rd, Fort Worth

Could one of the greatest innovations in yoga’s 5,000-year history be this free class that takes place every Saturday at 9am next to Press Café? Probably not. Downward dog is pretty much downward dog. But there’s something special about breathing in the fresh air while hitting your poses on a riverside lawn of green grass. Bring a mat and water bottle and leave extra time for parking or, better yet, carpool. Check The Trailhead Clearfork’s social media pages for info on instructors and weather cancellations.

Hospital

Readers’ Choice: Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center, 1400 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-926-2544

Critic’s Choice: Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center

By the numbers, this is our town’s top hospital. The annual U.S. News & World Report rankings show it’s a high performer in five adult medical specialties and 10 procedures and conditions. With 26% of its patients on Medicaid, it treats a significantly higher percentage of low-income patients than most other hospitals, and according to one of the most eye-catching stats, 90% of patients surveyed would recommend the hospital to others.

Lawyer

Readers’ Choice: Julya Billhymer, 420 Defense Attorney, 1660 S University Dr, Fort Worth, 817-927-0199

Critic's Choice (only): Abraham Alexander

While Alexander has been getting a lot of buzz this past year, especially with his

Oscar nomination for the song “Like a Bird” from the film Sing Sing, those who have been paying attention know he’s been making great music in Fort Worth, with or without his buddy Leon Bridges, for a while now. As he works on his second album, we’ve been revisiting his debut LP, SEA/SONS, a heartfelt blend of soul, R&B, folk, and blues that will have you humming along to his soulful vocals the rest of the week. Plus, he’s a genuinely nice dude you’re as likely to run into at the local gym as at a Spring Gallery Night afterparty.

Place to Meet Locals

Readers’ Choice: Time Rift Arcade, 2113 Harwood Rd, Ste 351, Bedford, 817-646-0771

Critic’s Choice: Fort Worth Stockyards

When a newbie moves to Fort Worth or touristas come to explore, there are many spots where to meet and watch people, but our choice to really soak it all in is none other than the Stockyards. You get a little Western authenticity mixed with cowboy chic — the best of both worlds. If you saddle up at any saloon or hit the floors to dance, you’re sure to have a rollicking good time where strangers become friends.

Nurse

Readers’ Choice: Crystal Baker, ICU nurse, (Texas Health)/tattoo artist (Renaissance Tattoo Collective)

Critic’s Choice: Tom Strandwitz III, TCU alumnus

We’ve all seen the late-night commercials for Mercy Ships, the floating hospitals that provide free surgical care and education in African nations. Like us, you probably wondered about its legitimacy. As it turns out, it’s the real deal. TCU Harris College of Nursing & Health Sciences alumnus Tom Strandwitz III participated in Mercy Ships’ inaugural Student Nursing Program in Madagascar over the summer. He was one of only five students nationwide selected. The group provided patient care and shadowed surgical teams aboard the African Mercy Ship, assisted with pre- and post-operative care, and gained experience in global health and community outreach. Strandwitz hopes to pursue a career in public health and potentially return to the Mercy Ship for more international health-care experiences. Go, Frogs!

Photographer

Readers’ Choice: Dynamite Dames Photography Studio, 3915 Benbrook Blvd, Ste C, Fort Worth, 817-319-1588

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Walt Burns is basically a public figure. Over the past decade, he has captured many prominent artists and shot the Charles Schwab Invitational, and his street photography is stunning, with brightly colored pics of North Side architecture along with black-and-white photos of downtown. Brooks Burris has been photographing local and national artists for most of his career. Touring with rising stars like Charley Crockett and currently shooting concerts at Dickies Arena, Dos Equis Pavilion, and other large, local venues, Burris is always on the go. Jose Serrato does everything from real estate to concerts, and he’s captured some of the biggest artists on the planet, including Taylor Swift, Tool, Pink, The Weeknd, Deftones, Post Malone, Korn, and Slipknot.

Radio Personality

Readers’ Choice: Jessica Waffles, Homegrown Music Show, 91.7-FM/KKXT

Critic’s Choice: Jessica Waffles

Jessica Waffles is an artist, photographer, writer, and musician who, for the past year, has hosted the Homegrown Music Show on KXT every Thursday at 7pm. While that station has always been pretty good about inserting DFW bands onto playlists along with mainstream artists, Waffles’ show is dedicated to North Texas bands both old and new, offering airplay to artists that might not otherwise get it. Her enthusiastic curation comes from years of scene documentation and participation, and it’s just fun to hear her get stoked about the new local bands on her show.

Realtor

Readers’ Choice: David E. Rodriguez, Bray Real Estate Group, 3100 Capital Way, Ste 100, Fort Worth, @DavidtheTXRealtor

Social Influencer

Readers’ Choice: Angela Buffington, Trinity River Blues Society, @TrinityRiverBlues

Critic’s Choice: Ken Shimamoto, Stashdauber.blogspot.com

Not only is legendary Fort Worth citizen Ken Shimamoto on the bridge at Hulen and I-30 every Tuesday protesting the current White House, but he’s slinging his acoustic axe at local venues and on social media to rile up the troops for the long fight ahead. His covers of protest songs manifest the idea that, indeed, this machine kills fascists.

Tattoo Artist

Readers’ Choice: Rember Orellana, Renaissance Tattoo Collective (formerly Dark Age Tattoo), 2836 Bledsoe St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 682-499-5734

Critic’s Choices (Top 3): Heart in Hand owner Joe Haasch (@JoeHaasch) will cover your body in eye-popping traditional American tattoos in both black and gray and vibrant color. If you’re looking for bold, stylistic fine-line work, get booked with Martin Rangel (@MartinRangel_TX) at Panther City Tattoo, and the psychedelic colorwork by TNT Tattoo co-owner Kristal Tarron (@KristalTattoos) is well-suited for custom designs.

Teacher

Readers’ Choice: Hilary Velasquez, Diamond Hill Jarvis High School, 1411 Maydell St, Fort Worth, 817-815-0000

Critic’s Choice: Robert Jerkins, math teacher and coach, Benbrook Middle/High School, 817-815-7199

How many times in your life have you said that you hate math? Robert Jerkins at Benbrook Middle-High School will change your mind. Well, at least he’ll change your kids’ minds. Mr. Jerkins, who teaches algebra II, college prep math, and geometry honors, is beloved by his students for the passion he puts in to teaching. When he’s not completing that utterly thankless task, Jerkins can be found drawing up defensive plays for the school’s football team or serving as head coach of the softball team. In a country where teachers aren’t being adequately respected — or paid — it’d be understandable for them to phone it in. Jerkins shows that are plenty who still care enough to give their all.

Television Personality

Readers’ Choice: Paige Ellenberger, FOX 4 News

Critic’s Choice: Rick Mitchell, NBC 5

NBC 5 is rated the most trustworthy source for accurate weather information in all of DFW, and Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell is a big reason why. With decades of experience, the family man joined the station in 2012 and has led North Texans through just about every weather event in that timespan. Catch him weekdays at 5pm, 6pm, and 10pm.

Urban Farm

Readers’ Choice: Opal’s Farm, 2500 Lasalle St, Fort Worth, 817-333-8367

Critic’s Choice: Mind Your Garden, 3815 S Timberline Dr, Fort Worth, MindYourGardenFW.com

Farmers Steven Nuñez and Ursula Duron Nuñez make Mind Your Garden more than a place to get sustainably grown fresh produce in what would otherwise be something of a food desert. In addition to their scrumptious farm stand, the duo stages plant-based cooking demonstrations and provides landscape and permaculture designs to would-be urban farmers. Both these first-generation college students sport UTA master’s degrees in related fields and are heavily involved in their community, including supporting veterans — Steve served in the Marines. All in all, it’s potent ground for an outstanding urban farm experience.

Veterinarian

Readers’ Choice: North Texas Veterinary Clinic, 110 Wall Price Keller Rd, Keller, 817-741-8050

Place to Work

Readers’ Choice: Renaissance Tattoo Collective (formerly Dark Age Tattoo), 2836 Bledsoe St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 682-499-5734

Critic’s Choice: GM Financial, 801 Cherry St, Ste 3501, Fort Worth, 1-800-284-2271

One of the largest employers in Fort Worth, GM Financial, the wholly owned financial services arm of General Motors, consistently appears on annual lists for employee satisfaction. Employees love the hybrid work environment, company discounts on GM vehicles, and the genuine feeling that employees matter. Notably, GM Financial didn’t back off this year on any DE&I initiatives, which are led by a dedicated Chief DE&I officer, when a lot of companies kowtowed to the current administration. The company walks the walk, with an emphasis on inclusive hiring, cultural celebrations recognizing Juneteenth as well as Hispanic, Asian, and Indigenous heritage, and ample mental health resources as part of the company health plan.

Place to Work Out

Readers’ Choice: Anytime Fitness, 1714 8th Av, Fort Worth, 817-207-0900

Critic’s Choice (Top 3): Chain gym doesn’t do justice to Absolute Recomp (4931 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, 682-434-8706). With five locations across the Metroplex, the colorful and insanely appointed gym can only be likened to a boy’s bedroom poster of a swimsuit-model posing on a Lamborghini: bright, expensive, and unapologetically over the top. Absolute Recomp has some of the most sought-after and expensive equipment on the market. Even their dumbbells are a cost and quality you won’t find at normal — even high-end — commercial gyms. Open 365 days per year and offering additional amenities such as saunas and a dedicated posing room with customizable lighting, this gym south of Hulen Mall would please even the most discerning meathead while appealing to the old-school iron addicts and new-age Tren Twin disciples simultaneously. Both a past and future winner, CrossFit Westwood (608 S Jennings Av, Fort Worth, 682-331-9466) on the Near Southside is currently constructing a new mega-gym near Ridgmar Mall at the site of the old Movie Tavern (R.I.P.). The clean and well-appointed gym that’s a hybrid of traditional bodybuilding machines and open-air squat racks and bumper plates is leveling up to include contrast therapy of saunas and cold plunges. Space and parking are increasing exponentially, and their current selection of carefully curated machines and functional fitness offerings are growing as well. What was already one of the best fitness destinations in town is aiming to be a regional destination for lifting and cardio enthusiasts within the next few months. A longstanding local favorite, as competitors are becoming bigger and more diversified, EnduraLAB (2816 Shamrock Av, Ste 120, Fort Worth, 817-904-8638) focuses on what they do best: coaching and community. Not specifically a CrossFit or Hyrox gym, for illustration purposes, their endurance and functional-strength workouts have that spice to them. Members swear by the individual attention and coaching expertise they receive. EduraLAB is a wise choice for triathletes and long-distance runners who are way down the rabbit hole. Offering physiology tests for resting metabolic rate and VO2 max, EduraLAB’s analytic approach to improvement thrills data nerds. The casual exerciser who wants group accountability, and maybe some nutrition coaching on the top to look and feel their best, will also feel just as at home, thanks to friendly instructors and a family atmosphere.

People & Places Wildcards

Best Dressed

Readers’ Choice: James “Killer Bug” Morris

Piercer

Readers’ Choice: Katie Burum, Renaissance Tattoo Collective (formerly Dark Age Tattoo), 2836 Bledsoe St, Ste 200, Fort Worth, 682-499-5734

Stretching Studio

Readers’ Choice: iFlex Stretch Studios, 3529 Heritage Trace Pkwy, Ste 111, Fort Worth, 682-250-3355

Travel Advisor

Readers’ Choice: Abbey Schwindt, You Deserve It! Vacations, 2833 Crockett St, Ste 513, Fort Worth, 469-875-3224

