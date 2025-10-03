Tarrant County GOP chair Bo French, Keller Mayor Armin Mizani, the Texas Coalition for Kids, and other conservative leaders are taking aim at Pride Kel-So. The inaugural all-ages LGBTQIA+ event 2-6pm tomorrow/Saturday at St. Martin-in-the-Fields (223 S Pearson Ln, 817-431-2396) has become the latest target of right-wing rage.

French said, “The degenerates putting on the ‘all ages’ LGBTQ show at a ‘church’ have removed the dangerous and violence glorifying ‘trans’ individual we highlighted below,” referring to Madame Lexical, a performer who like every other performer can adapt their show to suit all audiences. “Keep up the pressure. We cannot allow these freaks to groom our children.”

Mayor Mizani said his city does not “condone” the event and that Pride Kel-So is intent on “exposing children to inappropriate, highly sexualized content. That’s unacceptable.”

Pride Kel-So organizers — the married team of April Dreyson and Shaina Dreyson — said, “It’s incredibly disappointing, but considering the current political climate, it’s hardly unexpected. However, we do expect more from our local politicians all the way up to the president, all of whom are supposed to have the concerns of all their citizens at heart. Political intimidation is nothing new, but that doesn’t mean that the vitriol, naked hatred, and outright lies don’t disappoint us or take a toll on our community.”

The Dreysons continued that “the overwhelming amount of love that has been sent our way this week are the voices that we are listening to. We’re beyond excited for tomorrow and can’t wait to see how much joy everyone will be beaming with!”

Security is nothing new to the Dreysons, who run an event business. “Since we are experts at events, nothing there has really changed, because we’ve been prepared for anything and everything from the jump. Our plans were in place taking all possible threats or concerns into consideration, because we never wanted there to be a moment that anyone would feel unsafe. That’s not just because this is a queer event. We make those considerations for all events. We want everyone to be able to focus on fun while our security team handles the not so fun stuff.”

Featuring the Oak Lawn Band, food trucks, more than 100 vendors, a drag makeover, kids and teen areas, and more, the event is also sponsored by Badge of Pride, an LGBTQIA+ nonprofit.

Threats of violence and violent comments against Pride Kel-So, the Dreysons, and the Rev. Alan D. Bentrup, the priest of St. Martin-in-the-Fields who opened up his church to the event, are nothing new (“ Pride Arrives in Kel-So ,” Jun 18).

“At St. Martin’s,” Rev. Bentrup said, “we believe in God’s radical welcome. We believe the church is called to be a place of hospitality and healing, where folks can experience the love of Jesus without condition. When I first met the Dreysons and the idea of Pride Kel-So came up, it felt like a natural extension of that mission.”

Rev. Bentrup feels that Pride Kel-So is a great way to reach some of the most vulnerable members of society — exactly like Jesus did in his day.

“We believe all people are made in the image of God and deeply loved by Jesus,” the reverend said, “and we want to be part of an event that celebrates the dignity and worth of every single person. We hope to create a space where people know they’re seen, valued, and safe, especially for folks who have been hurt or excluded by religious communities in the past. Our goal is not to make a political statement but a theological one: God’s love is wider and deeper than we could ever imagine. If even one person walks away from this event feeling more loved and less alone, then we’ve done something right.”