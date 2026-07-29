The Cozy Catfe in Arlington shelters cats waiting for forever homes while providing unique experiences for patrons. Sign up for times to pet and play with the felines for a small fee that goes to care for the furry friends. More than just a place for a dose of kittens and dopamine, the Catfe (open 11am-7pm weekdays, 11am-6pm on weekends) often hosts live music, art, yoga, and journaling events.

Since the resident cats are available for adoption, visiting is a purrfect opportunity to get to bond with a potential new pet. All event booking is through TheCozyCatfe.com.

There’s lots going on over the next few weeks. On Sat, Jul 11, create new works of art at the Paint Your Own MEOWsterpiece event from 6 to 8pm. Tickets are $30 and include paint, a canvas, and artist guidance. Kitty cuddling is available before and after the event. Funds go toward boarding expenses.

The next two Kitty Yogas with Sunshine Yoga Shack are Sat, July 11, and Sat, Jul 25, from 10 to 11am. For $25, reserve a spot to stretch, pose, and settle in for fun and tranquility. Bring your own mat and pad your time to interact with the cats before or after class.

And from 11am to 6pm on Sat, Aug 15, K-Pop and Anime Day invites you to dress for the occasion to enjoy multiple vendors, live music, and raffles all while supporting saving cats. Admission is $10. — Kena Sosa