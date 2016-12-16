Wednesday 14 – Here’s a break from the usual Christmas music that surrounds us this time of year. The African Children’s Choir comes to Burleson today, after having performed in Garland and Plano the past two days. This group of children from Nigeria to South Africa will sing gospels, spirituals, and children’s songs while drawing attention to the work of their charity. The concert is at 6:30pm at Burleson Seventh Day Adventist Church, 601 S Burleson Blvd, Burleson. Admission is free. Call 817-295-7141.

Thursday 15 – Once again the Texas Tenors return to the Palace Theater in Grapevine for their sixth straight year of holiday concerts. In addition to Christmas carols, Marcus Collins, John Hagen, and JC Fisher will perform their customary mix of classical, country, and popular music arranged to the particular qualities of their voices. The concerts run thru Sat at 300 S Main St, Grapevine. Tickets are $30. Call 817-410-3100.

Friday 16- No word as of this writing about who will be contesting the UIL Football Championships this week at AT&T Stadium, but between the state titles and the Cowboys’ game on Sunday, the stadium’s grounds crew is going to have a busy week, so spare a thought for them this season. The games are Wed-Sat at 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $15. Call 800-745-3000.

Saturday 17 – The Threepenny Opera has gone through many incarnations in less than a century of life. The latest is the new translation by Simon Stephens that has been playing at London’s National Theatre. You can catch Rory Kinnear (from the James Bond movies) singing “Mack the Knife” and “Cannon Song” when it’s broadcast at 2pm & 7pm Wed and 1pm today at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $20. Call 817-923-3012.

Sunday 18 – Jacques Perrin blazed a trail in nature documentaries when he made 2003’s Winged Migration, partly by rigging up bird-sized drones and having them be accepted into flocks of migratory birds. His work in that field continues with Seasons, a documentary examining land animals in Europe and how humans impact them. The movie screens Fri thru today at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnel St, FW. Tickets are $7-9. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 19 – For kids with autism, a movie theater’s dark auditoriums and loud sounds emanating from the screen can be too overwhelming. So Fathom Events is broadcasting a sensory-friendly version of The Nutcracker, with the sound turned down and the lights up, so that your autistic child can see this ballet classic, too. The broadcast is at 6pm at various local theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $16-18. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 20 – Star Wars fans will scarcely need any invitations to see Rogue One at the IMAX theater at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History. However, you can read our review (see: Film page) to find out what we think of the movie. Today’s screening should give the crowds time to subside while still retaining that opening-weekend specialness. The movie begins Fri and runs indefinitely at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $11-14. Call 817-255-9300.