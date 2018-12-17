Balancing a brewery job, raising two youngsters (including one newborn), and putting in 24-hour shifts as a Fort Worth firefighter are all in a day’s work for Ryan Deyo. He was in high spirits as we chatted over beers and barbecue at Heim Barbecue. This Thursday, his brewery is releasing Resilience IPA to raise funds for victims of the Camp Fire in California. The largely contained but still ongoing fire has claimed 86 lives and caused several billion dollars in damage. (Wild Acre Brewing Company similarly released a Camp Fire fundraising brew last Saturday.)

“The decision to help was a no-brainer,” Deyo said.

Deyo has several personal connections to the devastation in California. He grew up in the Golden State and has relatives there. His grandfather was a California firefighter as well. Shortly after college, Deyo decided to follow in his grandpa’s footsteps.

“I wasn’t enjoying what I was doing” at the time, he said. “It seemed cool to work every third day and do the fun stuff that all 5-year-olds like. My son says I get to ride on fire trucks that go ‘whee-o whee-o.’ ”

Life inside fire stations runs the gamut from fun to mundane, he added. Cooking eats up part of that time. Firefighters make the best damn chili in the world, according to common knowledge. Other parts of the day are spent exercising, cleaning, and, yes, planning conquests of chili cookoffs. Deyo and his Station 38 team are first responders, meaning they answer all kinds of calls, from car accidents to false alarms. Community engagement is a big part of the gig too, he said. Students regularly tour the fire station and learn important tips, like when to call 911 and how to stop, drop, and roll.

California-based Sierra Nevada spearheaded the current fundraising effort. The 38-year-old craft brewery released the recipe for Resilience IPA to any brewery willing to help. Country Malt donated grain to Collective Brewing’s efforts. All proceeds from the sale of Resilience IPA go toward the Camp Fire Relief Fund. This Thursday, Collective Brewing is hosting Resilience IPA Release & Firefighter Appreciation Day. Active and retired firefighters receive 20 percent off all beer purchases. Ross Crock Creations will be serving up delectable noshes.

Don’t forget to follow On Tap in Fort Worth’s Facebook page.

On Tap this Week:

Holiday Celebrations at The Hop

From HopFusion: Get ready for another special night at The Hop as we welcome back Noah Galaviz and the Strangers in the Night Band and a bunch of talented friends for a special night of live holiday music. The taproom is all dressed up, the lights are down low, and the brewery is ready to celebrate! No cover, no tickets required. Seating will be first-come, first-served. Taproom open from noon-midnight. Visit the event page here.