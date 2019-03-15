Why 11 spring beer events? Because 10 just doesn’t cut it. Cowtown Brewing Company and Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe recently entered the local craft beer lexicon. You can pretty much plan your social life around local beer events these days.

St. Paddy’s Day at Cowtown Brewing Co. March 16

The green brews will be flowing in Rock Island come March 16. Mitchell Ferguson will set everyone to grooving from his live tunes. Dust off that kilt and receive a free beer wristband and Cowtown glass when you stop by.

Fort Worth Market Trail at Wild Acre. March 23

From Wild Acre: We’re excited to announce Fort Worth Market Trail will be setting up camp at Wild Acre Brewing Company in Fort Worth for the first time this March! As always, we’ll have a great lineup of local artists and makers setup selling their handmade goods. Get some shopping in while you enjoy some amazing local brews from Wild Acre Brewing Company.

Featured Vendors: Charmed by Wootz, The Elliephant Boutique, Lo Lo Jewels, Ruby Bellows Tintype, AngelKissed Lips. Visit the event page here.

Beer & Ice Cream Pairing at PIB. March 23

What goes better together beer and ice cream? The Northside folks at Panther Island Brewing are teaming up with Gypsy Scoops for this fun afternoon event.

Movie Nights. March 28

Enjoy a flick and a Fiesty Blonde later this month at Flying Saucer Fort Worth. This month’s feature is Hoosiers.

Martin House 6 Year Anniversary Party! March 30

Whelp, I’ll be on Art Tooth’s pArty bus drinking Martin House beers this day. I imagine that kinda counts as celebrating the Riverside brewery’s big 6 year anniversary. For those of you who are untethered to the aforementioned Gallery Night pArty bus, the Riverside party offers 60 beers, food trucks, and a Chris Farley impersonation contest. Cheers to six years!

Dumpling Pop-Up at Fort Brewery & Pizza. March 31

The culinary duo Hao & Dixya keep knocking out amazing dumplings. You can catch their next pop-up at Fort Brewery & Pizza later this month.

Rahr & Sons Oktoberfest 5K National Beer Day Social Run. April 6

From Rahr: Because happiness lies in the hands of the beer-holder! Purchase tickets online for $20. We are completely cashless and paperless! Social Run includes: a three-ish mile run/walk (untimed) with water stations throughout, three free brew samples, pint glass, a and hot breakfast! The big run starts at 9am.

Suds and Cigars at Rabbit Hole Brewing Company. April 6

From Rabbit Hole Brewing Company: Rabbit Hole Brewing is excited to have a special guest, Providencia Cigars, at our second annual Suds & Cigars.

Providencia Cigars will be set up with onsite specials and we will have a whole bevy of new varieties for you. Rabbit Hole will designate a dedicated smoking section for cigars in the parking lot near the Providencia tent! Meanwhile, we will all sit back, relax, and enjoy to the jams of the Martin Brothers, playing from 2pm-6pm, while sipping award-winning Rabbit Hole beer.

Second Annual DFW Golf & Craft Beer Fest Co-hosted by HopFusion Aleworks. April 13

Beer has always been the drink of choice while teeing off. DFW Golf & Craft Beer Fest at the Golf Center of Arlington will feature beer tastings, golf demos, a golf contest (where you can win clubs, gift certificate, and swag), and party night.

Fort Worth Market Trail at Collective Brewing. April 28

It’s time to live the “shop local” mantra. Shop, drink, and shop some more at Fort Worth Market Trail at The Collective Brewing Project. Featured vendors include Paisley Days Handmade, Kamila Jewelry crafts, and others.

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe Grand Opening

We’re waiting with beer-bated breath for the big opening of Near Southside-based Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe. Follow their Facebook page for updates.

On Tap this Week:

Blackland Distillery Opens March 20

The Weekly previewed Blackland Distillery two months ago (“Blackland Distillery Arrives” Jan 16, 2019). The Foundry District-based bar and distillery opens next week.

2616 Weisenberger St, FW