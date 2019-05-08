Wednesday 08 – Fort Worth Opera’s Companionship (see: pg. 9) isn’t the first new work to have started out in the troupe’s Frontiers showcase, an evening of arias and excerpts from not-yet-completed operas. This year includes operas about the Hatfields and the McCoys, Hugh Hefner, and an adaptation of the film Albert Nobbs, Wed-Thu at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Tickets are $10. Call 817-731-0726.

Thursday 09 – Symphony Arlington has spent its entire season performing pieces with colors in their names, and we’re digging it. The final concert – featuring Reinhold Glière’s The Red Poppy Suite and Michael Daugherty’s The Red Cape Tango, the latter one of five orchestral works by Daugherty inspired by the Superman comics – is at 7:30pm at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $16.50-46.50. Call 817-385-4084.

Friday 10 – We made our jokes back when the Fort Worth Herd debuted in the Stockyards. We even wrote a column about it from the point of view of a steer. And still the tourist attraction/homage to our city’s past goes on, celebrating its 20th anniversary at 11:30am on E Exchange Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 800-433-5747.

Saturday 11 – FC Dallas has already been playing for a while, but minor-league soccer season opens tonight on our side of the county line when the Fort Worth Vaqueros play their home opener against Tyler FC and the Denton Diablos FC play their inaugural home game against Dallas City. Unfortunately, this is not a doubleheader, so you’ll have to choose which team to support. Both games kick off at 7pm at Farrington Field, 1501 University Dr, FW, and Mean Green Soccer Stadium, 1500 Bonnie Brae St, Denton. Tickets are $10. Call 817-200-7355 or 940-368-0477.

Sunday 12 – If you’re of a certain age and temperament, you may have thrilled to 1960s “hag horror” films such as What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? and Hush, Hush, Sweet Charlotte. If so, Onstage in Bedford is here to sate your lust for camp and old ladies sniping at each other with Wait, Aren’t They Dead? The world premiere of Joe Major’s comedy about washed-up movie stars in Gothic mansions runs Fri thru May 26 at Trinity Arts Theatre, 2819 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford. Tickets are $17-22. Call 817-354-6444.

Monday 13 – Spectrum Chamber Music Series of Fort Worth closes out its season on a distinctly French note with Ravel’s brilliant Piano Trio and his relatively sparse Sonata for Violin and Cello. Rounding out the program is Fauré’s First Piano Quartet, which is famous for its flash and brightness, even though it’s written in the usually somber key of C minor. The concert is at 7pm at First Jefferson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1959 Sandy Ln, FW. Tickets are $10-15. Call 817-377-0688.

Tuesday 14 – The Summer Sounds Youth Festival is an event happening next month in Southlake. If you are a classical music student and would like to play at this event, the Apex Arts League is accepting submissions for slots at the recital. Accepted students will pay a $30 fee that covers a professional rehearsal as well the performance. The deadline is May 28. Register online at apexartsleague.com.