Wednesday 25 – Performing Arts Fort Worth is advertising a new production of The Phantom of the Opera, with director Cameron Mackintosh rejiggering Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical to make it even more opulent than the staging it received in the ’80s. The show has taken up residence at Bass Performance Hall for a good long while, running thru Oct 5 at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $44-198. Call 817-212-4280.

Thursday 26 – Circle Theatre collaborates with Dallas’ Second Thought Theatre to produce Blake Hackler’s What We Were, fresh from its run across the county line. The play covers 37 years in the lives of three sisters growing up in East Texas and the history of family trauma that they bear across the decades, and it runs today thru Oct 19 at 230 W 4th St, FW. Tickets are $15-38. Call 817-877-3040.

Friday 27 – Jubilee Theatre opens its season with a good old-fashioned two-hander in Single Black Female, Lisa B. Thompson’s comedy about middle-class African-American women considering racial stereotypes and the perils of dating men who think that pinot blanc refers to a light-skinned Filipino. The show runs today thru Oct 27 at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $24-34. Call 817-338-4411.

Saturday 28 – It may not be Alabama-LSU, but this year’s Southwest Classic still features an intriguing matchup of SEC West schools when Texas A&M (whose one loss at this writing came at the hands of little old Clemson) takes on Arkansas, which is breaking in a new quarterback. The Hogs won’t be an easy opponent, but they might just be the easiest one left in the Aggies’ brutal schedule. Kickoff is at 11am at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $85-632. Call 817-892-5000.

Sunday 29 – Gary Hobbs and Latin Express are some of the headliners at the 31st annual Fort Worth Latin Fest, a fundraiser for the National Multicultural Western Heritage Museum. In addition to the music, the event will have food, interactive booths, carnival games, kids’ activities, and a watch party for the Cowboys’ game against New Orleans. The festival runs noon-10pm at General Worth Square, 916 Main St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-870-1692.

Monday 30 – Our English-dubbed version of The Secret World of Arrietty features American actors, but they pale in comparison to the future powerhouses in the U.K. version (Saoirse Ronan, Olivia Colman, Tom Holland). Still, in any language, this Japanese anime adaptation of Mary Norton’s The Borrowers is pretty compelling stuff. The film screens Sun thru today at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $13.53. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 01 – In addition to art-house films enjoying their first run in Fort Worth, the Grand Berry Theater is also hosting things like tonight’s one-night-only screening of The Bizarre, a TV series about fads and crazes from the past. Tonight, you’ll be able to see two episodes, one about Tickle Me Elmo and one about Max Headroom, at 7pm & 9:30pm at 2712 Weisenberger St, FW. Tickets are $8.