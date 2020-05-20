Wednesday, May 20

Set aside your desperate search for brisket for a moment and try some Texas game. Restaurant 506 at The Stanford House in Arlington is hosting a Texas Game Wine-Paired Dinner featuring locally sourced gulf oysters, venison, duck, and wild boar. There’s also talk of bacon jam, guajillo pesto, and bruleed brie. Fancy. Advanced sommelier Jason Hisaw is responsible for the wine pairings. The dinner is at 5:30pm at 506 N Center St. Tickets are $110. Call 817-861-2129.

Thursday, May 21

With graduation plans up in the air, many are taking a DIY approach. Porch portraits, pre-filmed ceremonies, and parades are all in the works. There’s even a free class on how to decorate a graduation cap with items you already have at home. At 2pm, you can join this class taught by Alessia’s Art Corner by logging into UTA’s Libraries Experiential Learning and Outreach Events Group on Facebook. Call, 817-272-3000.

Friday, May 22

If The Life Aquatic is calling, but you’re no Steve Zissou, then scuba diving lessons are in order. Fridays at 6pm, you can take a PADI Open Water Diver course and obtain your scuba diving certification at DFW Scuba Club (5200 Airport Fwy, Ste G, Haltom City). No previous diving experience needed. You just have to be an “adequate swimmer.” Cost is $440 (gear rental fee included). Not ready to leave the house? Visit DFWScubaShop.com for e-learning options. Call 817-838-5300.

Saturday, May 23

The world has gone bonkers, so why not spend your Saturday –– 4pm-5pm, to be exact –– watching a grown man dressed like a Sasquatch play the saxophone. Saxsquatch’s 300,000-plus followers can’t be wrong, right? Since live music is still not a thing and tours are a ways down the road, this event is a livestream. Join the fun on Facebook.com by searching “Saxsquatch Live.”

Sunday, May 24

Get on your bikes and ride! Not the motorized kind that Freddie Mercury sang about but bicycles. At 5pm, meet up with the fine folks at Trek Bikes Arlington (1001 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Ste 180) for Sunday Social, a 13-mile ride throughout the area. There’s a social stop at Legal Draft for some social-distancing socializing on the patio. Sites to be seen along the path include both sports stadiums. Ride is free. Your drinks are not.

Monday, May 25

At 10am, Grand Prairie Parks and Recreation is hosting a Virtual Memorial Day Celebration to honor our servicemen and -women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Watch the livestream at GrandFunGP.com. Call 972-237-8100. Grand Prairie also has a Veterans Memorial at 925 Conover Dr. There are five columns representing each branch of the U.S. military engraved with the names, ranks, and dates of death of the 51 Grand Prairie veterans lost during military service. If real life trumps virtual for you, it’s worth checking out.)

Tuesday, May 26

The Flying Saucer is back and so is Trivia Tuesday. (With curbside pickup and UberEats, they were never really gone, but now you can sit a spell.) At 8pm, head to 111 E 3rd St and test your knowledge against other teams also seated an appropriate distance apart. While you’re at it, enjoy fire-sale prices on beer from their featured brewery of the month. Call 817-336-7470.