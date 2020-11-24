Wednesday November 24

At 9:30pm on the patio of Cool Beans Bar & Grill (1210 W Hickory St, Denton, 940-382-7025), see the Mike Judge classic Beavis & Butt-Head Do America and “pay thanks to the single best cartoon duo to ever grace the tube.” Imdb.com describes the plot from the 1996 film as an epic journey by our intrepid adolescent heroes to recover their stolen television and maybe even score. There is no cover charge. You must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Thursday November 25

With many people separated from their extended family this Thanksgiving, Zoom is lifting its time limit for free meetings — usually capped at 40 minutes — so that “your family gatherings don’t get cut short” on Thanksgiving Day. Zoom away!

Friday November 26

At 11:30am, head to City Works Eatery & Pour House (5288 Monahans Av, 682-207-1500) for Black Friday: Bourbon County Stout Tapping & Brunch. “This year’s Bourbon County Stout is aged in a mix of bourbon barrels from whiskey distilleries like Buffalo Trace, Heaven Hill Distillery, and Wild Turkey,” says Brewmaster Keith Gabbett, guest host from Chicago’s Goose Island Brewing. “Bourbon County Stout boasts a unique blend of flavors such as fudge, vanilla, and caramel — topped off with a rich, complex mouthfeel.” The tasting is free for those of age. Brunch is on you.

Saturday November 27

In honor of Shop Small Saturday, make a visit to Race Street from 11am to 6pm. Along with an art pop-up by Creative Collections (Facebook.com/CreativeCollections2907), there will be food, live music, and guest vendors — 20 total. This street event is free to attend. Save your dollars for the shopping. Doggos welcome.

Sunday November 28

Once you’ve grown tired of turkey — and shopping — head to Fort Worth’s largest LBGTQ nightclub for something different. From noon to 4pm, Urban Cowboy Saloon’s Turkey Day Drag Brunch features Chanel Lemasters, Raquel Blake, Onyx Anderson, and Jada Pinkett Fox. Tickets are $25 at Eventbrite.com

Monday November 29

At 6pm, the ProRodeo Hall of Fame is inducting announcer Bob Tallman as its 2020 Legend of ProRodeo awardee at the 13th Annual Wrangler Gold Buckle Gala at Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plaza, 817-624-7117). Along with the award presentation, there will be complimentary drinks, a dinner, silent and live auctions, and entertainment by Paul Bogart, country artist and AQHA world champion team roper. Tickets are $100 per person at ProRodeoHallofFame.com/NFR-Events, with proceeds benefiting the hall of fame and the Museum of the American Cowboy.

Tuesday November 30

From 6pm to 9pm, head out to Texas Motor Speedway (3545 Lone Star Cir, 800-788-9627) in your pajamas to receive $10 off admission to Gift of Lights — a two-mile park of light displays benefiting local charities in North Texas. Tickets are $30 per carload at GiftofLightsTexas.com. If you’re going today for PJ Day, pay at the gate instead for the discount.

8 Days a Week

Funky Town Fridge is not a charity. This new concept is a collective initiative to provide free food in outdoor spaces accessible to anyone in need 24/7, no questions asked. The fridges are stocked through food rescue — the collection of items that cannot or will not be sold, such as produce with cosmetic blemishes or food near its best-by date. Current locations include Polytechnic Heights (2308 Vaughn) and South Side (3411 Bryan Av), with West Side (5705 Wellesley Av) coming soon. Do you need something? Take what you need. Are you in a position to donate? Please do it. For more information, visit FunkyTownFridge.org. #FeedtheFunk