Wednesday December 16

Ask yourself one question: “Do I feel lucky?” Well, do ya, punk? If so, bingo may be your game. At 5:30pm, Texas BingoPlex (5701 Crowley Rd, 817-568-2112) — a charity-sponsored hall benefiting Artes de la Rosa, Knights of Pythias, and Texas Girls Choir, among other organizations — is hosting its annual Big Holiday Giveaway event. Along with the usual winnings that a $3+ bingo card can yield, you can also win up to $2,000 in door prizes and four smart LED flat-screen TVs. Game sessions are at 7pm, 8:45pm, and 12:30am.

Thursday December 17

Don we now our goth apparel. From 7pm to 2am at The TUB Bar (2500 E 4th St, 817-222-9500) bartender Mal’s annual Gothmas Christmas Party combines her two favorite things: Christmas and all things goth. It will be “black eyeliner, black nail polish, and silver bells” with “fishnets and Christmas sweaters” for a “night of jolly darkness.”

Friday December 18

If you avoided the Stockyards last week, it is time to mosey on back over while Cowboy Santa is in town at the Stockyards Station (140 E Exchange St, Ste 132, 817-233-5754). From 11am to 5pm Fri thru Dec 24, visit with Santa — safe and socially distanced visits only, of course — and get photos taken with him at Santa’s Christmas Cabin. The photos cost $20 for a 5×7 print or $45 for high-res digital. There is no cost to attend. Reserve a time slot at bit.ly/StockyardsSanta.

Saturday December 19

ArtHouse Gallery & Urban Hangout is hosting a roaring ’20s costume dance party called The Juke Joint. At 9pm, arrive at 1226 Ash Crescent St dressed in style and enjoy an evening of dancing and food, plus a bar will be available to buy drinks. Artemis Funk will provide live music. Dancers of all skill levels are encouraged to do the Charleston, the tango, and the waltz — the easy-to-learn dance crazes of the time. The dress code is strictly enforced, and there’s a $100 prize for the person who’s best dressed. Tickets are $20 at the door. (Use the password “love” for $5 off.) Call 682-503-1980.

Sunday December 20

Rock N Roll Rummage Sale is always the third Sunday of the month at Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100). From noon to 6pm Sun, the December sale comes just in time for last-minute Christmas shopping. (Only four more sleeps ’til Christmas morning!) More than 40 local vendors will be selling their wares, including antiques, art, books, collectibles, jewelry, oddities, retro items, vintage finds, and more. Food is available for purchase from Dayne’s Craft Barbecue, Delicias de Guerrero, and Mama Lu’s Tamales. Admission is free.

Monday December 21

At 4pm, end your Monday at Division Brewing (506 E Main St, Arlington, 682-276-1276) for Darkest Night: A Celebration of Dark Beer. In honor of the darkest night of the year, choose from 10 dark beer selections, including Black Is Beautiful, Macaroon Morning, Now Serving Breakfast, Pride of Angram, Smokin’ Jacko’s, and more. Bad Spanish will have its food truck on-site serving tacos. Attendance is free. The beer and tacos are not.

Tuesday December 22

If the new Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit has renewed your interest in the game of chess, you may want to check out the Alliance Chess Club. The club meets every Tuesday at 6:30pm at the La Madeleine’s Bakery & French Cafe at Presidio Junction (8825 N Fwy, 682-593-5605). As an official U.S. Chess Federation affiliate and an official chess club of the Texas Chess Association, they will keep you up to date on all rated tournaments and chess-related events. Sounds serious, right? No worries. All ages and skill levels are welcome. There is no cost to attend, but a small purchase from La Madeleine’s is appreciated.

8 Days a Week

From 6:30pm to 9:30pm daily thru Jan 3, visit the other great zoo in North Texas — Dallas Zoo (650 S.R.L. Thornton Fwy, 469-554-78500) — for its annual Dallas Zoo Lights holiday event reimagined as a drive-thru safari. From the comfort of your vehicle, enjoy light displays, silk-covered animal lanterns, a penguin ice palace, and more along the pathway. Tickets are $65 per car at ZooLights.DallasZoo.com/Guests.