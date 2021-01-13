Thursday January 14

Hosted by DFW Rave Fam, the weekly rave formerly known as the Red Goose House Party has a new name and a new location. Come to The Move every Thu at 9pm at Cassidy’s Nightclub (2540 Meachum Blvd, 817-625-9911). With drink specials that include $5-6 specialty cocktails, $4.50 imports and wells, and $3.25 domestics, you may want to take advantage of the fact that Cassidy’s is the dance club inside the Radisson. Rent a room.

Friday January 15

Tattoo reality show Ink Masters is hosting the third annual Arlington Tattoo Expo from 5pm today thru 10pm Sun at Globe Life Field (734 Stadium Dr, 817-533-1972), the new home of the Texas Rangers. This event features more than 160 award-winning tattoo artists doing live tattooing all weekend, plus vendors, food, and more. While I am still unsure of the ticket price, I did see a post offering $5 off for those who arrive before 5pm today.

Saturday January 16

Ready for your first Crawfish boil of 2021? Landmark Bar & Kitchen (3008 Bledsoe St, 817-984-1166) is spreading the mud-bug fun throughout the first quarter with its Tails & Taters Crawfish/Seafood Boil from noon to 10pm — or when the food runs out — every Sat thru Mar 27. The crawfish is $10 per pound, and the sides include andouille sausage ($2.50 per link), corn on the cob (50 cents each), and potatoes (50 cents each). Plus, add a blast of flavor with Cajun, lemon pepper, or spicy kinds of butter.

Sunday January 17

As its first fundraising event of 2021, the Tarrant County Democratic Party is selling Inauguration Party Packs that include a bowl of gumbo and French bread, Biden bumper stickers, and lapel stickers and yard signs starting at $25. Order ahead at Mobilize.us/texasdemocrats/event/366983/ and then pick up your pack from 11am to 3pm at 3130 Plumbwood St, FW. Call 817-335-8683.

Monday January 18

From 11am to 11pm, enjoy a culinary showdown between Chef Wayne and his son Chef Kyle at the Father vs. Son Seafood Cookoff at Jamaica Gates Caribbean Cuisine (1020 W Arkansas Ln, Arlington, 817-795-2600). This all-day event features music with a reggae vibe from DJ Jim Brown and DJ Skoom Boom. The seafood selections are conch, crabs/crab legs, kingfish, lobster, octopus, and red snapper. The side dishes available are green plantain, festival rice and peas, and roasted breadfruit. The $25-per-person cost includes a plate of your choice.

Tuesday January 19

If giving up meat but not beer is on your list for the New Year, head to the Beyond Meat + Austin EastCiders Pop-up at OSO Climbing Gym (1330 Conant St, Dallas, 844-676-4967) and do some sampling from 5pm to 8pm. Beyond Meat will have its food truck on-site serving burgers, and AustinEastCiders will sling its signature ciders. This event is free to attend, and you must be 21+ to drink.

Wednesday January 20

Inauguration Day is here. I need not say more, but I will. At noon, tune in to almost any channel on your TV and witness the swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th POTUS on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. Both he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will take their Oaths of Office. Instead of a traditional parade, Biden and Harris will arrive with a presidential escort made up of all military branches. Due to the pandemic and last week’s events in Washington, plus the fact that this event will be widely televised, livestreamed, and recorded for posterity, it is advisable not to attend in person. Short answer: People, please stay home.

8 Days a Week

Since 1962, Ol’ South Pancake House (1509 S University Dr, 817-336-0311) has been the standard go-to for down-home American food for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Historically open 24/7, Ol’ South has been a mecca for pre-pandemic, post-show music lovers looking for late-night grub. Now that the southern location of Ol’ South is open for business, Burleson folk can enjoy the same dining experiences that cause Fort Worthians to wax nostalgic. Due to COVID-19, both locations have abbreviated hours. Ol’ South is open 6am-10pm Sun-Wed and 24 hours Thu-Sat.