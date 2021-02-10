Thursday February 11

Enjoy the music of two American icons. Bennet & Babs: The Songs of Tony Bennet and Barbara Streisand plays nightly thru Sun at 7:30pm by singers Jacki Burns and Joe Cassidy at the Reid Cabaret at Casa Mañana (3101 W Lancaster Av, 817-332-2272). Expect to hear tunes like “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” “The Lady Is a Tramp,” “The Way We Were,” and more. Burns is best known for holding the title of Broadway’s longest-running Elphaba in as well as being the face of the brand. Cassidy most recently played Cal in Waitress on Broadway and has been seen in various TV roles, including Blue Bloods, The Good Fight, and Law & Order. Tickets start at $65 at CasaManana.org/Attraction/Bennett-Babs.

Friday February 12

From 9pm to 10:30pm today and Sat as part of WinterFest, see a tribute to the legendary “Rat Pack” at Gaylord Texan Hotel (1501 Gaylord Trl, Grapevine, 817-778-1000). The Pack: A Tribute to Frank, Dean, and Sammy performs a special Valentine’s weekend event and promises a night of romance and music for you and your significant other. Tickets are $40-60 at GaylordTexanTickets.com.

Saturday February 13

From TJ Hooker on Fri and Don Diego on Sun, JimAustinOnline.com presents a full weekend of Valentine’s shows at The Warehouse (1125 E Berry St, 817-923-9305), including tonight. At 8pm (doors 6pm), see the DFW Metroplex Jazz and Sophisticated Lady Productions’ Triple Threat, which features violinist Gina Payne, saxophonist Theresa Grayson, and trombonist Yo Jonesy. Tickets are $35-45 on Eventbrite.com.

Sunday February 14

Today thru Sun, walk past the Arts 5th Avenue building (1628 5th Av, 817-923-9500) for its second annual Walk by Gallery and see more than 100 windows filled with art and words of love from neighborhood artists, friends, parents, and students. This year’s themes are “What the World Needs Now Is Love” and “Love Will Keep Us Together.” This installation is free to attend.

Monday February 15

From 7pm to 9:30pm, VinoVida Wines of Life hosts a six-course Winter Pop-Up Dinner at Fixture Kitchen & Social Lounge (401 W Magnolia Av, 817-708-2663), featuring food pairings with wines from the VinoVida portfolio. Bottles of the featured wines will be available for purchase with special event pricing and complimentary local shipping. The first course is fire-roasted bruschetta with Lost Ruby Ranch goat cheese espuma and crostini, and it gets even better from there. Tickets are $95 on Eventbrite.com.

Tuesday February 16

Some want to do it up big for Fat Tuesday. Those people should check out our ATE DAY8 A WEEK column back in Eats & Drinks. For others, this time of year is a test to their sobriety. Every Tue from 6:30pm to 8:30pm, The Life Church Arlington (2001 Brown Blvd, 817-635-0110) hosts a Celebrate Recovery meeting. This 12-step program is for anyone struggling with addiction and interested in a Christian program. If you prefer to attend a virtual meeting, Fort Worth Alcoholics Anonymous has them listed by city at FortWorthAA.org.

Wednesday February 17

Every Wed at 6pm, In the Bucket Disc Golf does a Putt Night at Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100). Due to COVID-19, you need to bring your own putters (you know, the Frisbee-I-mean-disc things). You can also buy putters and other disc golf merchandise on-site. The games are set up as bracket-style heads-up matches, with winners being the first to 10 points with double elimination in effect. The buy-in is $10, and there is a cash payout for the top three winners. For more details, visit IntheBucketDiscGolf.com.