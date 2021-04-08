Thursday April 8

From 8pm to 11pm, enjoy an evening of classic country tunes by Denton’s Raised Right Men at The Post at River East (2925 Race St, 817-945-8890). There is no cover charge, and drink specials include a $6 beer and shot combo.

Friday April 9

At 7:45pm, rock singer-songwriter Daniel Markham takes the stage at Dan’s Silverleaf (103 Industrial St, Denton, 940-320-2000) in person or via livestream. A limited number of socially distanced tables are available with ticket prices at $15 plus fees. Livestream at home for $10 plus fees. Reserve your choice of viewing experience at Prekindle.com.

Saturday April 10

Water Lantern Festival — a nationwide event featuring floating lanterns, food, games, music, and vendors — returns to Panther Island Pavilion (395 Purcey St, 817-698-0700) from 5pm to 9pm. Tickets are $25.99 per person thru Friday or $50.99 per person on the day of the event at WaterLanternFestival.com.

Sunday April 11

Starting on Saturday at 2pm and continuing thru Sunday, join MASS’ 4th Anniversary Weekend Celebration. Saturday features headliners The Unlikely Candidates, Quaker City Night Hawks’ Sam Anderson, Taylor Craig Mills, Carey Wolff, and an inside afterparty featuring Ghousley. Then on Sunday, it’s Mean Motor Scooter with The Aufuggyeahs, Todd Farce, and Jakob Robertson, plus DJ Jumbo Slice is spinning at the inside afterparty. Shop at the artisan market from 3pm to 9pm on both days. This event is sponsored by the Weekly and is free to attend.

Monday April 12

Every Monday at 7pm, head to Lola’s Trailer Park (2735 W 5th St, 817-759-9100) — everyone’s favorite indoor/outdoor bar and live music venue in the West 7th corridor — for Free Bingo Night. The fun lasts until 10pm and includes prizes and drink specials. Lola’s is pet-friendly, so bring your pups, especially if B.I.N.G.O. was his name-o. (I’ll see myself out.)

Tuesday April 13

Do you have an interest in who becomes the next member of the Tarrant County College Board of Trustees? If so, head to Cartel Taco Bar (506 E Division, Ste 150, Arlington, 817-200-6364) for a meet and greet with District 3 candidate Jeannie Deakyne from 6pm to 8pm.

Wednesday April 14

From 6pm to 7pm today and Wed, Apr 28, Trinity Park (2401 University Dr, 817-403-5977) will be the site of a free outdoor yoga class with The Phoenix, a sober active community. Preregistration is requested at ThePhoenix.org/find-a-class.