Thursday June 24

At 8:30pm tonight thru Sun, Ballet Concerto presents its 39th Annual Summer Dance Concert at The Shops at Clearfork (5188 Monahans Av, Fort Worth, 817-985-3773). The troupe will perform a different piece every night, including Goyescas by Spanish dance master Luis Montero, Ballet Americana by founding artistic director Margo Dean, the Haydn String Quartet in D Minor by Ruben Gerding, and Ourobos by resident choreographer Elise Lavallee. Admission is free, but reserved seating is available. Single table seats are $50, and tables for four or eight are $250 and $500, respectively, at BalletConcerto.com.

Friday June 25

At 7:30pm Fri-Sat, the Dallas Symphony presents Troupe Vertigo: Circus, Dance, Theater at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center (2301 Flora St, Dallas, 214-849-4376). This performance showcases physical feats from different creative disciplines into visual landscapes/works of performance art. Troupe Vertigo dancers weave together stories through choreography and lighting while the Dallas Symphony, conducted by Jeff Tyzik, sets the musical scene. Tickets are $45-85 at DallasSymphony.org.

Saturday June 26

While the Etsy Spring Bash 2021 isn’t actually in spring anymore due to COVID-19 — summer began on Monday, after all — thankfully, it is still happening. From 10:30am to 5pm, select local Etsy makers will sell handmade accessories, apparel, art, bags, home decor, greeting cards, jewelry, pottery, and more at the Etsy Dallas Spring Bash Is Back at Gilley’s (1135 S Lamar St, Dallas, 214-421-2021). The first 50 people to arrive will receive a free Bash Bag with swag from some of this year’s vendors. To see which makers have booth space, visit EtsyDallas.com/Bash-Artists. (Note: While this event is free to attend, Gilley’s does charge for parking.)

Sunday June 27

Do you know the difference between grimoires, books of shadows, and craft journals? If so, you are ahead of the metaphysical pack. If you have an interest in book suggestions for studying ancient texts — and seeing some of these types of antique books in person — come to Class with Lady Ivy: Tomes of the Witch from 7:30pm to 9pm at Higher Purpose Emporium (505 W Northside Dr, Fort Worth, 682-207-5351). Tickets are $10 on Eventbrite.com.

Monday June 28

Raised Southern Baptist but now no longer religious and having lived the rock ’n’ roll lifestyle but now six years sober, American Aquarium founder/frontman BJ Barham has a lot to say on the band’s latest album. “I operate in the dark shadows of what we don’t want to talk about in the South.” Lamentations is named for both the book in the Old Testament and the definition of the word itself — the passionate expression of grief or sorrow. The tracks draw correlations between this level of grief and the Southern man who voted for Trump. “I wanted to write about a broken America and all the things that lead a human being to doubt something. Every song on this record touches on something a little different.” At 6pm tonight, American Aquarium will perform at the Ridglea Theater (6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-738-9500) with opening act Morgan Wade. Tickets are $20-50 on Eventbrite.com.

Tuesday June 29

Every Tuesday at 6:30pm thru Jul 27, Panther City Rugby — a local sports club — is holding Touch Rugby Tuesdays at Trimble Technical High School (1003 W Cannon St, Fort Worth, 817-815-2500) on the Near Southside. This event is coed and mixed-age, and novices are welcome. There is no cost to participate. Just bring water and a good attitude. Be prepared to sweat. For more information, email Info@PantherCityRugby.com.

Wednesday June 30

At 10am as part of its summer series, The Palace Theatre inside Palace Arts Center (300 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-410-3100) is screening The Little Rascals, the 1994 movie reboot of the old black and white TV series of the same name that was based on the Our Gang short films of the 1920s-40s. The synopsis is simple. Alfalfa is trying to woo Darla, and his “he-man-woman-hating” friends attempt to sabotage the relationship. This situation has been plaguing men since the beginning of time: five years. (If you get it, you get it.) Tickets are $4 at Palace-Theatre.com.